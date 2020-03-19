Inter's 1960s hero Peiró passes away

Former Spanish European Cup-winning midfielder Joaquin Peiró has passed away at the age of 84.

Peiró, who won the 1961/62 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and two Copa del Rey crowns with Atlético Madrid, was one of the first Spanish players to earn his living outside of the country, and was a key part of the Inter Milan side who won the 1965 UEFA European Champion Clubs' Cup, as well as two European-South American Cup titles that decade.

He enjoyed a 25-year coaching career with several sides across Spain, most notably enjoying success with Málaga, whom he led to promotion in the Liga in 1999 before winning the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2002. He also led the Andalusian side to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup the following season.

“With the loss of Joaquín Peiró, the Atlético family loses another of those who gave their all for this club both on and off the pitch,” Atlético said in a statement. “From the club, the president and the board send their deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Peiro earned 12 caps for Spain, playing in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups, and scored five goals for his country.