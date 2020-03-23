UEFA Club Finals postponed
Monday 23 March 2020
UEFA has formally taken the decision to postpone the club finals originally scheduled for May 2020.
As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020:
- UEFA Women’s Champions League Final
- UEFA Europa League Final
- UEFA Champions League Final
No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.