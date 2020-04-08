Remembering Italian women’s coaching legend Sergio Guenza

Sergio Guenza was a major influence in the rise of women’s football in Italy. During three different spells in charge, he took the national team to two UEFA European Women’s Championship finals, in 1993 and 1997.

After coaching within the SS Lazio youth system, Guenza moved into the women’s football sector. He coached Lazio over two spells (1977-80 and 1982-88), winning four league titles and three domestic cups with the Rome outfit.

“He was Italy’s greatest coach at women’s level,” said current Italy coach Milena Bertolini. “Under him, Italy achieved the best results in its history."

"The principles he was teaching 30 years ago are still used in every coaching course today.”