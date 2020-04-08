Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

Remembering Italian women’s coaching legend Sergio Guenza

Wednesday 8 April 2020

Sergio Guenza – the former Italy national women’s team coach who took his country to two UEFA European Women’s Championship finals in the 1990s – has passed away at the age of 87.

Sergio Guenza coached Italy's women's team at two EURO finals ©FIGC

Sergio Guenza was a major influence in the rise of women’s football in Italy. During three different spells in charge, he took the national team to two UEFA European Women’s Championship finals, in 1993 and 1997.

After coaching within the SS Lazio youth system, Guenza moved into the women’s football sector. He coached Lazio over two spells (1977-80 and 1982-88), winning four league titles and three domestic cups with the Rome outfit.

“He was Italy’s greatest coach at women’s level,” said current Italy coach Milena Bertolini. “Under him, Italy achieved the best results in its history."

"The principles he was teaching 30 years ago are still used in every coaching course today.”

 

 

 

