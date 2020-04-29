Can you master our Champions League quizzes?

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working, meaning children are e-learning with no chance to kick about a ball with friends in the playground.

To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, and ensure that daily football fix is satisfied, the UEFA Foundation has devised a series of fun quizzes for children, focused on UEFA club competition.

All children need to do is watch the video above, enjoy the goals and then answer a series of questions related to what they have seen, with some research on UEFA.com certain to provide the answers to some of those tougher questions.

The exercise is designed for children aged between 6 and 12, but adults can join in and enjoy the fun too!

Ready? Enjoy the video above and then answer the following questions. The answers are at the bottom of the page.

1. Bayern were the top scoring team across their six group stage matches. How many goals do they average in each game?



A 3

B 4

C 5

2. Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer with ten group stage goals. Can you identify which country he is from by the flag on the right?



©UEFA.com

A Gibraltar

B Northern Ireland

C Poland

3. Can you find out which English club Hakim Ziyech has agreed to join when he leaves Ajax?

A Chelsea

B Manchester City

C Tottenham

4. Who is the coach of pass masters Manchester City?



A Josep Guardiola

B Miralem Pjanić

C Gianluigi Buffon

5. Which was the only team to score against Paris Saint-German in the UEFA Champions League group stage?



A Real Madrid

B Real Sociedad

C Real Zaragoza

HALF-TIME: Watch the video again. Can you write down every stat you can remember? Don't worry too much about spellings!



6. Ajax play in Amsterdam, which you can see on the right. Which country is Amsterdam the capital city of?



©UEFA.com

A Belgium

B Denmark

C Netherlands

7. Which shirt number does Gianluigi Buffon wear for Juventus?



A 55

B 66

C 77

8. Which team does Ansu Fati play for?



A Barcelona

B Inter

C Juventus

9. Bayern won all of their matches in the group stages, but can you find out when they last lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy?



A 2012

B 2013

C 2014

10. If there are 96 matches played in total, and eight groups of four teams, how many matches are played in each group?



A 10

B 12

C 14

Want the answers now? Keep scrolling...!

ANSWERS

1 B

2 C

3 A

4 A

5 A

6 C

7 C

8 A

9 B

10 B