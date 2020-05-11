Female stars take the lead as ‘Champions Teachers’

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.

This all-female edition of the Champions Teachers offers two exercises in English, one in Spanish and another in Russian. Jayne Ludlow (Wales) and Elena Fomina (Russia) were big stars during their playing days but are now coaching their countries, while Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie (Scotland) and Barcelona's Vicky Losada (Spain) are both current internationals at UEFA Women's Champions League teams.

For this exercise, children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the text.

Links at the bottom of the page can direct you to more lessons and languages, so why not take a look and see which other stars are turning Champions Teachers?

JENNIFER BEATTIE

Age: 28

Nationality: Scotland

Position: Defender

Current team: Arsenal and Scotland

Former teams Queen's Park, Celtic, Montpellier, Manchester City, Melbourne City (loan)

Length: 3:51

Language: English

JAYNE LUDLOW

Age: 41

Nationality: Welsh

Position: Midfielder (retired)

Current team: Wales (coach)

Former teams: Barry Town, Millwall, Southampton, Arsenal

Length: 1:27

Language: English

VICKY LOSADA

Age: 29

Nationality: Spanish

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Barcelona

Former teams: Espanyol, Western New York Flash, Arsenal

Length: 4:11

Language: Spanish

ELENA FOMINA

Age: 41

Nationality: Russian

Position: Midfielder (retired)

Current team: Russia (coach)

Former teams: Chertanovo, Lada Toliatti, CSK VVS Samara, Nadezhda Noginsk, Spartak Moskva, ShVSM Izmaylovo

Length: 4.21

Language: Russian

ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS

The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org.