UEFA Executive Committee meeting postponed to 17 June

Monday 18 May 2020

UEFA has announced that the next meeting of its Executive Committee will now take place on 17 June 2020.

UEFA today announced that the next meeting of its Executive Committee, originally scheduled for 27 May, has been postponed to 17 June 2020, due to the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year.

