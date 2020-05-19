European football: Before and after COVID-19 – UEFA Direct 190 out now
Tuesday 19 May 2020
From UEFA’s 2020 Congress in Amsterdam to the decision to postpone all UEFA competitions including UEFA EURO 2020, the latest edition of our bi-monthly magazine reflects two footballing worlds: before and after the COVID-19 virus.
In this edition:
• Football waits… and shows its beating heart: UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin explains how UEFA has reacted to the unprecedented challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic – and expresses his pride at the spirit of solidarity shown across the European football community.
• COVID-19 timeline: Decision-by-decision chronology charting the March-April measures taken by UEFA to ensure the safety of everyone involved in European football.
• UEFA 2020 Congress in Amsterdam: We review the annual gathering of Europe’s football parliament, held at the start of March.
• Davor Šuker interview: The Croatian striker, now a UEFA Executive Committee member, looks back on his goal-laden playing career, discusses his work as Croatian Football Federation (HNS) president and explains how football is helping the nation cope with COVID-19.
Elsewhere in UEFA Direct 190
• Eat for Victory: What’s the best way to feed a footballer? We find out how sports science and cultural habits both play a crucial role.
• Veterans’ football and its growth across Europe.
• UEFA and the Centre for Access to Football in Europe (CAFE) celebrate ten successful years in partnership.
• Positioning football as a strategic partner: How the UEFA Grow public affairs pillar supports UEFA member associations in building sustainable partnerships with government institutions.
• News in brief from the 55 UEFA member associations
Read UEFA Direct for a comprehensive overview of the beautiful game in 55 European countries. Published bi-monthly online in English, French and German