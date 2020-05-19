Internationals take the stage as Champions Teachers
Tuesday 19 May 2020
Looking for online learning resources to educate and entertain children aged six to 12? Try our e-dictation lessons read in different languages by European players and coaches.
All over the world, parents and teachers have been juggling home schooling with home working. Children have taken to e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.
This latest edition of the Champions Teachers programme offers exercises in Portuguese, Russian and Slovakian, with international stars past and present lending their time to keep everyone entertained.
For this exercise, Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the text.
The link at the bottom of the page can direct to more lessons and languages, so why not take a look and see which other stars are turning Champions Teachers?
ALEX TELLES
Age: 27
Nationality: Brazilian
Position: Defender
Current team: FC Porto
Former teams Juventude, Grêmio, Galatasaray
Length: 2:56
Language: Brazilian Portuguese
Download text
JOÃO BENEDITO
Age: 41
Nationality: Portuguese
Position: Goalkeeper (Futsal, retired)
Former teams Sporting CP, Playas de Castellón
Length: 6:57
Language: Portuguese
Download text
ILZAT AKHMETOV
Age: 22
Nationality: Russia
Position: Midfielder
Current team: CSKA Moskva and Russia
Former teams Rubin Kazan
Length: 1:50
Language: Russian
Download text
DOMINIK GREIF
Age: 23
Nationality: Slovakian
Position: Goalkeeper
Current team: Slovan Bratislava and Slovakia
Length: 1:34
Language: Slovakian
Download text
ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS
The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org