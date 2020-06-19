CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber renders decision in Olympique de Marseille case

On 12 June 2020, the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) took a decision in the case of the club Olympique de Marseille, which had been referred to the chamber by the CFCB Chief Investigator following the breach of a settlement agreement that the club had entered into in June 2019.

The club has been sanctioned with a fine of €3,000,000, as well as a permanent withholding of 15% of the revenues that the club would be entitled to receive from any participation in the UEFA club competitions in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons.

The CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber additionally imposed a restriction to 23 players on the number of players that Olympique de Marseille may register in its List A for participation in UEFA club competitions in the 2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons.

As a result of this decision the settlement agreement from June 2019 is no longer in effect.

This decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 34(2) of the Procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, as well as Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes.