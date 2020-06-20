Inter mourn long-serving 'eternal champion' Corso

The Verona-born midfielder played for Inter between 1957 and 1973. During his long spell with the Nerazzurri, Corso won four domestic titles, two European Cups (1963/64 and 1964/65) and two European/South American Cups, scoring 94 goals in 502 games in all competitions.

He ended his career in 1975 after two seasons with Genoa, and went into coaching, coming back to Inter to take charge in 1985/86.

Capped 23 times for Italy and scoring four goals for his country, Corso was nicknamed ‘God’s Left Foot’ for his set-piece and crossing skills. Former Inter president Massimo Moratti said: “Mario was the only player that Pelé said he would have liked to have had in his Brazil team. This can help youngsters to understand his class. He was my favourite player in the “Grande Inter” team.”

“Mario Corso, an eternal champion with infinite class, has died. With his left foot, he enchanted the world in a team that marked an era,” said Inter in a statement. “All our thoughts and affection go to his family at this difficult time.”.