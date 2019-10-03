Support Fare’s #FootballPeople weeks

The #FootballPeople weeks take place in October with an invitation to clubs and FAs to get involved.

All matches in the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League and European Qualifiers played between 10 and 24 October will feature some reference to the #FootballPeople campaign, reaching fans directly in the stadiums and millions more on television and online.

With #FootballPeople, Fare aims to tackle discrimination and celebrate diversity in football. The weeks unite professional football clubs and associations, grassroots groups, supporters, NGOs and communities affected by exclusion across Europe with the goal of eradicating discrimination. More than 150,000 people took part in 2,000 events in over 60 countries in 2018.

UEFA, more than 400 professional clubs and more than 35 national associations, many professional leagues and players’ unions, happily support this initiative.

Join in the action

Clubs and associations can join in the action by organising events and activities or associating existing events with the campaign. They can, for instance, hold workshops for fans, coaches and players; organise on-pitch activities at a match; invite children from different backgrounds to be mascots; ask players to line up in campaign T-shirts; produce a video with a message promoting diversity; or organise coaching sessions in the community.

For more information about #FootballPeople, go to http://farenet.org/ or contact info@farenet.org.