UEFA puts the floodlights on #FootballPeople

Teams participating in all European competitions over the next two weeks are planning a range of activities to highlight the #FootballPeople weeks campaign organised by the Fare network – UEFA's partner in the fight against discrimination, on and off the pitch.

Prior to kick-off at all 98 matches organised by UEFA from 10 to 24 October, covering the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, European Qualifiers and UEFA Women's Champions League, players will line up for a mixed photo with referees and assistant referees. Teams will also hold up a sign displaying UEFA's #EqualGame hashtag.

A key campaign for diversity, inclusion and accessibility in football (Photo; Ryu Voelkel/Girl Power Turkey) ©FARE

For the first time, all eight games in the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 will also feature in this initiative.

Stadiums will play videos to deliver Fare's key messages, while children wearing #FootballPeople T-shirts will invite all supporters to stand up against discrimination and recognise the importance of inclusion, diversity and accessibility.

Focal point of the fight against racism

"The Fare #FootballPeople weeks are a crucial focal point of the fight against racism, discrimination and intolerance in football," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, underlining how the initiative complements the goals of UEFA's own #EqualGame campaign.

The #FootballPeople weeks take place every year - join the campaign! (Photo: Dana Roesiger/ Champions Ohne Grenzen) ©FARE

"Thousands of people are involved each year and UEFA is a committed partner, using its high-profile competitions as a platform to spread key messages," he added. "I call on football fans across Europe to join the campaign!"

Shared goals: Fare-UEFA partnership

"The Fare #FootballPeople weeks give the European football community the perfect opportunity to send out a strong and united message supporting inclusion and diversity," said Piara Powar, Fare executive director.

UEFA has partnered with Fare since 2001, working towards the shared goal of eradicating racism from football.

The Fare network was set up in 1999 after fan groups, non-governmental organisations and representatives of ethnic minorities met in Vienna. It works at all levels of the game, ranging from Europe-wide campaigns, such as #FootballPeople weeks, to grassroots initiatives at local clubs.