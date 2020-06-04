UEFA Foundation awards €1m to European charities
Thursday 4 June 2020
Article summary
The UEFA Foundation has committed €50,000 each to 20 organisations to help them improve the lives of the continent's most vulnerable children.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Foundation for Children has awarded a total €1 million in grants to 20 charities located across Europe – recognition for their tireless efforts to improve the lives of deprived or socially excluded children.
Each charity will receive €50,000 in funding support, a critical boost at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on local communities.
The Foundation has also committed an additional €50,000 to support the Youth Sports Games – Europe's largest amateur sports event – which organises free competitions for elementary and high school students in ten sports across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia. In 2019, more than 200,000 children participated in the Games.
2020 UEFA Foundation for Children awards winners
Austrian Football Association
SOS-Kinderdorf
Royal Belgian Football Association
Koninklijke Sporting Club City Pirates
Belarus Football Association
SOS-Сhildren's Village Marjina Gorka
Croatian Football Association
The Croatian Down Syndrome Association
Football Association of the Czech Republic
Real Top Praha
Danish Football Association
The Danish Christmas Seal Foundation
English Football Association
Coaches Across Continents Ltd
Estonian Football Association
SOS Children's Village Association of Estonia
German Football Association
In Safe Hands e.V.
Gibraltar Football Association
Help Me Learn Africa
Italian Football Association
Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù
Lithuanian Football Association
Nemuno krašto vaikai
Irish Football Association
Irish FA Foundation
Polish Football Association
Hope for Mundial Association
Portuguese Football Federation
Ludotempo – Associação da Promoção do Brincar
Football Union of Russia
Under the Flag of Kindness
Scottish Football Association
Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation
Football Association of Slovenia
Youth Health and Summer Resort Debeli Rtič
Swedish Football Association
KIF Örebro DFF
Ukrainian Association of Football
Football Development in Ukraine
New call for projects
The UEFA Foundation for Children awards were first announced in 2017 and have now provided a total €4 million in grants to help charitable organisations and projects across the European continent.
From 1 July to 15 August 2020, the Foundation will invite organisations supporting children's rights to submit new requests for funding on its official website. Its board of trustees will award grants in November. Applicants must meet the following conditions:
- based in the country of a UEFA member association
- accept and comply with the Foundation charter and ethics code
- registered with the relevant national authorities for at least three years and comply with national legal obligations
- engaged in activities that aim to help vulnerable, deprived or socially excluded children, and must never involve the promotion of talented young footballers