UEFA Foundation awards €1m to European charities

The UEFA Foundation for Children has awarded a total €1 million in grants to 20 charities located across Europe – recognition for their tireless efforts to improve the lives of deprived or socially excluded children.

Each charity will receive €50,000 in funding support, a critical boost at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on local communities.

The Foundation has also committed an additional €50,000 to support the Youth Sports Games – Europe's largest amateur sports event – which organises free competitions for elementary and high school students in ten sports across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia. In 2019, more than 200,000 children participated in the Games.

2020 UEFA Foundation for Children awards winners

Austrian Football Association

SOS-Kinderdorf

Royal Belgian Football Association

Koninklijke Sporting Club City Pirates

Belarus Football Association

SOS-Сhildren's Village Marjina Gorka

Croatian Football Association

The Croatian Down Syndrome Association

Football Association of the Czech Republic

Real Top Praha

Danish Football Association

The Danish Christmas Seal Foundation

English Football Association

Coaches Across Continents Ltd

Estonian Football Association

SOS Children's Village Association of Estonia

German Football Association

In Safe Hands e.V.

Gibraltar Football Association

Help Me Learn Africa

Italian Football Association

Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù

Lithuanian Football Association

Nemuno krašto vaikai

Irish Football Association

Irish FA Foundation

Polish Football Association

Hope for Mundial Association

Portuguese Football Federation

Ludotempo – Associação da Promoção do Brincar

Football Union of Russia

Under the Flag of Kindness

Scottish Football Association

Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation

Football Association of Slovenia

Youth Health and Summer Resort Debeli Rtič

Swedish Football Association

KIF Örebro DFF

Ukrainian Association of Football

Football Development in Ukraine

New call for projects

The UEFA Foundation for Children awards were first announced in 2017 and have now provided a total €4 million in grants to help charitable organisations and projects across the European continent.

From 1 July to 15 August 2020, the Foundation will invite organisations supporting children's rights to submit new requests for funding on its official website. Its board of trustees will award grants in November. Applicants must meet the following conditions: