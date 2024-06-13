Welcome to UEFA EURO 2024!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

UEFA EURO 2024 has finally arrived, and it's impossible not to feel the enthusiasm and excitement that such a spectacular football festival brings.

Since its kick-off in 1960, the European Football Championship has become one of the planet's most thrilling sports events. This summer, it's shaping up to be just as epic as ever, with 24 teams gearing up for intense competition, dreaming of making history and winning the much-desired Henri Delaunay trophy.

Even before the ball started rolling, EURO 2024 has witnessed incredible interest from around the world. Last year, over 50 million ticket requests were made during two sales windows alone, and a record 146,000 volunteer applications were made, highlighting the immense anticipation for this truly global event.

Famous for its rich footballing heritage, Germany boasts remarkable infrastructure, including state-of-the-art stadiums. By ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for players, officials and fans alike, it promises to be a perfect host for UEFA EURO 2024.

This summer's tournament celebrates not just the skill and virtue of the protagonists on the field but also life, inclusion, and diversity.

UEFA, the German Football Association (DFB), and federal and local government structures are united to deliver an event honouring democracy, respect, tolerance, and human rights. We have taken significant steps to minimise the tournament's environmental impact and established a climate fund for grassroots football, which promises a lasting legacy.

I want to thank everyone involved, from our sponsors and partners to suppliers, for your incredible support and unwavering dedication to our mission.

Now, let's enjoy this magical summer of football in a spirit of fair play and respect and let’s create some unforgettable memories together. Let’s be united by football!

Bernd Neuendorf, DFB president

This summer, Germany and the German Football Association will once again, after 36 years, host a European Championship – all over Germany. Back in 1988, the only other time the European Championship was held here, our country was still divided. This time, alongside newcomers Dortmund in the west, and Leipzig and Berlin in the east, a total of ten cities are hosting the event. The reunited Germany is looking forward to this tournament, with its exciting matches attracting fans from all over the world.

UEFA EURO 2024 will once again prove that Germany is a football-loving nation. I feel sure that the unifying power of our sport will be tangible throughout the country this coming summer. On the pitch, when different players with different family histories will come together to form a successful team. In the stadiums and on the fan miles, when supporters from all over the world meet and celebrate football peacefully together. And on the streets and in front of the screens, as many different types of people and their teams enthusiastically rejoice or commiserate.

UEFA EURO 2024 will have a long-term impact. Not only because high-class games and a unique atmosphere will make for lasting memories. The EURO will also set clear priorities in sustainability and promote amateur football through a variety of measures and projects. I wish you and indeed all of us a fantastic few weeks of exciting football and inspiring encounters both inside and outside the stadiums.