Off the pitch: EURO 2024 by numbers

UEFA EURO 2024 will culminate on Sunday after a thrilling group stage and equally exciting knockout phase when the European champions are crowned at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The worldwide popularity of the EURO, already witnessed during the group stage, has continued as reflected in the updated numbers generated by the tournament's off-the-pitch activities and priorities.

Fan Zones and fan walks

The ten Fan Zones in the host cities have welcomed a total of 5.8 million visitors, and counting, during the championship. The evening that hosts Germany played Spain in the quarter-finals became the highest-attended day of the tournament with a total of 547,000 visitors across the Fan Zones.

Party time at a packed Fan Zone in Dusseldorf UEFA via Getty Images

Together with the host cities, UEFA has also facilitated organised fan walks to the stadiums. These have taken place at dozens of matches and proved extremely popular, with thousands of supporters joining together in a festival atmosphere. Overall, it is estimated that over 400,000 fans participated in fan walks from dedicated fan meeting points to the stadiums.

Television audiences

UEFA EURO 2024 has also set records for TV audiences in the countries of the participating teams, while global interest in the tournament is sky-high as it remains on course to achieve a global cumulative audience in excess of 5 billion viewers.

Social media

The strong increase in social media numbers from UEFA EURO 2020 continues apace. The official UEFA EURO channels on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and WhatsApp have added more than 14 million new followers since the start of the championship. The channels have accumulated 335 million engagements and 2.8 billion video views.

Ticketing and match attendance

Ahead of the final, around 2.6 million spectators have attended the 50 matches played, with fans present from more than 190 countries.

Over 387,000 Fans First tickets (available from €30 for group stage matches) were sold, contributing to a tally of over 1.1 million tickets purchased in the Fans First and category 3 (available from €60 for group games) ranges.

Czechia fans get behind their team in the group stage Getty Images

Only 0.7% of ticket holders contacted customer service, indicating smooth ticketing operations across the matches.

Environmental, social, governance

The UEFA initiatives to make this the most sustainable EURO of all time have been successful. In terms of sustainable transport, 280,000 fans have purchased the dedicated Deutsche Bahn tickets for fans, with many more having taken the train to navigate the country; what's more, 81% of spectators have used eco-friendly transport to get to stadiums.

Additionally, more than 850,000 UEFA Fan Pass users have activated their public transport tickets to get around the host cities and their surroundings.

Sustainable transport has been a priority at this tournament UEFA via Getty Images

Regarding the UEFA Climate Fund, €7 million has been invested by UEFA with 190 amateur clubs receiving funds (amounting to €4.9 million) and 21 regional associations also granted €100,000 each (an aggregate of €2.1 million).

Get Trained, Save Lives

Finally, at dedicated cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) booths in the fan zones, and as part of the 'Get Trained, Save Lives' campaign, over 35,000 attendees and fans from all teams have learned and practised CPR.

Fans receive CPR training at the Dortmund Fan Zone UEFA via Getty Images

In addition to fans, the participating EURO teams have also undertaken life-saving training at their base camps. The initiative has been extended to match officials, staff and volunteers working at the tournament.