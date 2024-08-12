Stage set for a gripping 2024 UEFA Super Cup

Aleksandar Čeferin, UEFA President

Welcome to Warsaw, Poland, for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup!

As we embark on a brand-new European club season, we are thrilled to once again bring together the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League for an exciting match in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities, Warsaw.

The Polish National Stadium plays host to the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, a state-of-the-art venue built originally for UEFA EURO 2012 that has staged many fantastic matches over the last decade, including the 2015 UEFA Europa League final. The home of the Polish national team will be the 12th venue to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco, after Prague, Cardiff, Tbilisi, Trondheim, Skopje, Tallinn, Istanbul, Budapest, Belfast, Helsinki and Piraeus. I want to thank the Polish Football Association (PZPN) and its president, Cezary Kulesza, for their dedicated efforts in organising this prestigious summer event.

We have two outstanding teams striving to secure another piece of continental silverware, setting the stage for a fantastic start to the new season. A season that will bring groundbreaking changes to the format for our men’s club competitions, promising increased excitement, inclusivity, intensity, emotion, and unpredictability. This open model emphasises the importance of sporting merit, allowing every team to dream of European glory and earn it on the pitch.

But for now, let us focus on the present. I wish both teams to be on top of their games and may the best team win!

Cezary Kulesza, Polish Football Association President

Hosting the 2024 UEFA Super Cup is a great honour for us. This will not be the first time Poland has hosted a major European sporting event. In the past, the largest football venue in our country has hosted many important sporting events, such as the 2015 UEFA Europa League final, and the National Stadium was also the arena of the 2012 UEFA European Football Championship.

I feel confident in saying that the stadium where we have the pleasure of hosting fans from all over the world is the sporting heart of Poland. The clash between Real Madrid and Atalanta is a major event. I am convinced that all those who come to Warsaw will have the opportunity to experience the charm and hospitality of our country. I am counting on both teams to deliver a lot of emotion and play a superb match.

Hosting the UEFA Super Cup is also a great honour for the Polish Football Association, which UEFA has recognised as a trustworthy partner. We are delighted that our consistent efforts produce results, and that events like a title match between teams with fans worldwide will support our country’s football development.