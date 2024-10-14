Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying: Full guide

The first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup will have four European qualifying slots among the 16 berths in the final tournament in the Philippines, running from 21 November to 7 December 2025

European qualifying runs in two stages between October 2024 and March 2025 – the main round and elite round – played as one-venue mini-tournaments.

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Confederation slots Hosts: 1 (Philippines)

AFC: 3

CAF: 2

CONCACAF: 2

CONMEBOL: 3

OFC: 1 (New Zealand)

UEFA: 4

Qualifying format

The 23 teams (all entrants apart from top seeds Portugal and Spain) begin in the main round.

Portugal and Spain begin in the elite round, joined by six qualifiers from the main round.

Main round (draw 30 May, matches 15 to 19 October)



The 23 teams were drawn into five groups of four and one group of three.

The group winners qualify for the elite round.

Group 1 (15–18 October): Italy, Croatia, Serbia (hosts), Lithuania

Group 2 (16–19 October): Hungary, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Norway

Group 3 (16–19 October): Ukraine, Czechia (hosts), Northern Ireland, France

Group 4 (16–19 October): Finland, Slovenia, Moldova (hosts), England

Group 5 (16–19 October): Sweden (hosts), Belgium, Slovakia, Latvia

Group 6 (16–19 October): Poland, Netherlands, Kazakhstan (hosts)

Elite round (draw 31 October, match dates 18 to 23 March)

