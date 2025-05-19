Welcome to the 2025 UEFA Europa League final

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president:

Welcome to Bilbao for the 2025 UEFA Europa League final. It’s a pleasure to be back in this vibrant city for a second straight year after last season’s thrilling UEFA Women’s Champions League final. I wish to thank the Royal Spanish Football Federation and its president, Rafael Louzán, for their warm hospitality and dedication in bringing this extraordinary event to life.

This season, UEFA’s men’s club competitions embraced a bold new format – raising the stakes, increasing the drama and giving more clubs the chance to shine on the European stage. The tremendous success of these reforms, made in a spirit of respect and understanding of all the European football stakeholders – the clubs, the leagues and national associations – proves that the game can only evolve to another level by upholding the core values of open competition, sporting merit and solidarity. And when football thrives, everybody benefits.

Tonight’s final brings together two exceptional teams who both found winning form in their quest to lift the trophy and achieve European glory. They gave their best to come this far, but there is one step left to take. I wish them both to be on top of their game – and may the best team prevail!

Rafael Louzán, RFEF president:

As president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, it is a profound honour to host the final of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League in Spain.

Bilbao is one of the cradles of Spanish football and embodies the rich heritage of our nation’s sporting culture. San Mamés Stadium, with over 110 years of history, and having undergone significant renovation in 2013 to accommodate 50,000 spectators, is regarded as one of the great temples of Spanish football. Notably, it hosted the second leg of the 1977 UEFA Cup final and, more recently, the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2024.

The Europa League final is among the most prestigious and celebrated football events in Europe. The Royal Spanish Football Federation extends its best wishes to the finalists, anticipating a game marked by intensity, dedication and exemplary sportsmanship. We are confident that this occasion will provide an extraordinary experience for the thousands of fans who, like yourselves, have travelled to Spain to passionately support their respective clubs while upholding the values of respect and fair play. We warmly welcome you to Bilbao, where you will be greeted with open arms and hearts.