Welcome to the UEFA Women's Champions League final

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president:

Welcome to Lisbon for the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final. We are delighted to return to this wonderful city, rich in football history, for another unforgettable occasion. I wish to thank the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and its president, Pedro Proença, for their exceptional hospitality and dedication in hosting this prestigious event.

These are exciting times for women’s football, with UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 fast approaching and our new strategy, Unstoppable, focused on ensuring a sustainable future and unlocking the sport’s full potential.

Next season also marks a new era for women’s club football. The format for the UEFA Women’s Champions League has been enhanced, building on the incredible progress of recent years, while the launch of the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup will offer more teams than ever the chance to compete on the European stage.

But tonight, the spotlight shines on the two best teams of the tournament who have fought valiantly for this moment – a chance to engrave their names in football history. I wish them the best of luck and hope to see them on top of their games. May the best team win.

Pedro Proença, FPF president:

We are thrilled, honoured and proud to host the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final at the Estádio José Alvalade, in the beautiful city of Lisbon.

Following the UEFA Champions League finals in 2014, 2020 and 2021, Portugal once again welcomes the best of European football with open arms.

Our capital – known for its light, history and vibrant culture – will be the perfect stage to celebrate this outstanding event in women’s football. We warmly welcome all football fans, especially the supporters of both Arsenal Women FC and FC Barcelona, who have been on an inspiring journey throughout this season.

The passion for this sport lives deeply in Portugal, and it is an immense joy to be part of the growth and global recognition of the women’s game. On behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I would like to thank UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, and the entire UEFA team for their trust in hosting such a prestigious final.

I wish everybody the very best of luck, and I hope we can all enjoy an unforgettable final, full of talent, emotion and fair play.