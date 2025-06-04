Welcome to the 2025 UEFA Nations League finals!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president:

Dear football fans, dear finalists,

Welcome to Germany for the 2025 UEFA Nations League finals! Just days after the UEFA Champions League final in Munich, we are back in Germany for another celebration of European football. I am grateful to the German Football Association and its president, Bernd Neuendorf, for their hospitality and dedication to hosting this event across two cities with a deep passion for football – Munich and Stuttgart.

We have an exceptional line-up of Europe’s finest teams – perfect for the grand finale of an outstanding Nations League season. Initially met with scepticism, the competition swiftly became one of the most popular in international football, brimming with excitement, drama and spectacular play. Whether it was the nail-biting quarter-finals or the fierce battles for promotion and relegation, every moment has shown how much this tournament means to players and fans.

This year’s final four – France, Germany, Portugal and Spain – are no strangers to success. Each team knows what it takes to lift a trophy, and I am excited to see who will emerge on top.

Good luck to all the teams – may the best one win!

Bernd Neuendorf, DFB president:

Last year, Germany and the DFB were privileged to host a UEFA European Championship final round, for the second time in history, and for the first time since reunification in 1990. Having swept the whole of the country in the summer of 2024, football mania now goes into extra time as just a few days after the UEFA Champions League final, another highlight is coming up – the final four of the UEFA Nations League scheduled to take place in Munich and Stuttgart.

Hosting the tournament’s opening match, Germany vs Scotland, Munich fired the figurative starting shot for four fantastic weeks in the summer of ’24, reawakening the joy of playing football in the young generation who queued up to join amateur clubs up and down the country. This time, the Bavarian capital will serve as the venue for the UEFA Nations League final.

Reigning European champions Spain begin proceedings by crossing swords with their EURO 2024 semi-final opponents France, coincidentally in Stuttgart where they had previously beaten hosts Germany in the quarter-final. This alone shows what a fascinating, high-calibre competition the UEFA Nations League is. There are two firsts we’re very proud of as this is not only Germany’s premier participation in the final four tournament, but also the first time we have the privilege of providing the two venues.