Welcome to the UEFA Regions' Cup!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to San Marino for the 2025 Regions’ Cup finals. This tournament is quite unique in modern sports – it celebrates the passion and pride of grassroots and amateur football while giving aspiring players and lesser-known regions a chance to shine on the pitch. It fosters friendship and embraces the rich tapestry of cultures, uniting the players through the spirit of football and mutual respect.

San Marino provides the perfect setting, and I thank the San Marino Football Federation and its president, Marco Tura, for their hospitality and dedication in bringing this event to life.

I wish the best of luck to all eight teams and may the best one win!

Marco Tura, FSGC president

It is an honour to welcome you to the Republic of San Marino, and I hope you will carry a special memory of it. For the first time, San Marino has been chosen to host a UEFA final tournament in its entirety, which demonstrates the confidence placed in us by our friends in Nyon. We will do our absolute best to reward the trust that UEFA has put in us, offering professionalism and support in line with the standards that it always guarantees.

Here, we know better than anyone how the dedication of amateur footballers and clubs is comparable – if not even superior – to that of the professional teams.We witness the commitment of our players and coaches daily, as they combine their day jobs and football, dreaming to play on a prestigious international stage like the UEFA Regions’ Cup. We are thrilled to kick off this tournament, which will be a milestone for our nation and for all those participating.

I encourage everyone to fully enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with a beautiful trophy to win at the end of it. I’m sure this Regions’ Cup will also be remembered for the fair play on the pitch.