Welcome to the UEFA Super Cup!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

We are delighted to welcome you to the beautiful region of Friuli Venezia Giulia for a special evening of football as Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a thrilling clash of champions.

It’s a night when the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League come together to mark the start of another exciting European season. With two great clubs, each known for their unique style, history and loyal, passionate supporters, a spectacle is guaranteed.

The match will also celebrate the tenth anniversary of the UEFA Foundation for Children – an organisation that, over the past decade, has helped, uplifted and inspired millions of children through the power of football. At UEFA, the game is always about giving back, especially to the next generation. With hope in their hearts and the right tools in their hands, the children can and will shape a brighter future.

So, enjoy the match, and enjoy Udine. I wish for both teams to be at the top of their game, and may the best team win.

Gabriele Gravina, FIGC president

It is an honour to welcome you to Udine for one of the most captivating events in European football. The UEFA Super Cup brings together two of the most prestigious clubs, and Italy is proud to warmly welcome Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and their supporters.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to UEFA and its president, Aleksander Čeferin, for recognising Italy’s candidacy and granting Friuli Venezia Giulia the opportunity to host this important event. Italy is a nation with a rich sporting tradition, where football is deeply rooted and widely practised, making it a fundamental part of our cultural heritage.

The match will be held at the Stadio Friuli, a modern facility that reflects over 40 years of dedication by the Pozzo family and Udinese Calcio. It was built with a forward-looking vision for the development of football in our country.

The region hosting this event is one of Italy’s most beautiful: a stunning kaleidoscope of culture, legendary hospitality, natural and artistic beauty, a strong sporting tradition, and extraordinary food and wine excellence. All of this contributes to its remarkable uniqueness. The perfect blend of world-class football and local charm will offer fans a truly unforgettable experience.

The European football family gathers in Udine to write a new and meaningful chapter in its history, passing on a powerful message of unity and cohesion to future generations. The UEFA Super Cup not only guarantees top-level football but also serves as an inspiration for the present and future of the international football movement.

I wish you all a wonderful time.