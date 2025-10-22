Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: League stage draw
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
The draw on 4 November will set groups within all three leagues.
The Women's European Qualifiers league stage draw will be on Tuesday 4 November. The draw procedure will be communicated ahead of the ceremony.
The draw will set the groups in all three leagues running between February and June 2026. The groups will decide four of UEFA's slots at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil and also determine which 32 teams go into the play-offs between October and December 2026, which will carry seven more direct finals spots plus one place in the inter-confederation play-offs. Also at stake will be promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.
The European Qualifiers league stage is played in the same format as the UEFA Women's Nations League, with teams split into three leagues: League A with 16 teams, League B with 16 teams and League C with 20 teams. The final composition of the leagues will be decided by the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion-relegation play-offs on Friday 24 and Tuesday 28 October.
Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 Women's World Cup
Number of UEFA places in the finals: 11
Number of UEFA places in the inter-confederation play-offs: 1
Women's European Qualifiers league stage direct qualifiers: 4 (League A group winners)
Women's European Qualifiers play-off winners: 8 (7 qualify direct, 1 team to inter-continental play-offs)
Qualifying slots by confederation
AFC: 6
CAF: 4
CONCACAF: 4
CONMEBOL: 3 (including hosts Brazil)
OFC: 1
UEFA: 11
Inter-confederation play-offs: 3
Inter-confederation play-off slots by confederation
AFC: 2
CAF: 2
CONCACAF: 2
CONMEBOL: 3
OFC: 1
UEFA: 1
Both CONCACAF entrants, the best-ranked CONMEBOL entrant and the UEFA entrant will enter in the second of the two phases.
Who is in which league so far?
League A
League A group winners
France
Germany
Spain
Sweden
League A runners-up
Netherlands
England
Italy
Norway
Promoted from League B (group winners)
Poland
Slovenia
Serbia
Ukraine
League A or League B: Play-offs
League A third place
Northern Ireland vs Iceland
Finland vs Denmark
Republic of Ireland vs Belgium
Czechia vs AustriaLeague B runners-up at home to League A third-placed teams in first legs
League B
Relegated from League A (fourth place)
Portugal
Wales
Switzerland
Scotland
Promoted from League C (group winners)
Slovakia
Israel
Luxembourg
Malta
Montenegro
Latvia
League B or League C: Play-offs
Cyprus vs Albania
Kosovo vs Türkiye
League C two best runners-up at home to League A two best third-placed teams in first legs
League C
Relegated from League B (fourth place and two lowest-ranked third place)
Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Hungary*
Romania
Belarus
Croatia
Greece
*Third and fourth-best third-placed team
League C runners-up (other than two best-ranked runners-up)
Azerbaijan
Faroe Islands
Kazakhstan
Estonia
League C third and fourth place
Lithuania
Armenia
Bulgaria
Moldova
North Macedonia
Georgia
Andorra
Liechtenstein
Gibraltar
2027 Women's Word Cup calendar
Qualifying league stage draw: 4 November 2025
Qualifying league stage matchdays 1 & 2: 26 February–7 March 2026
Qualifying league stage matchdays 3 & 4: 9–18 April 2026
Qualifying league stage matchdays 5 & 6: 3–9 June 2026
Play-off round 1 and round 2 draw: 24 June 2026
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 7–13 October 2026
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 26 November–5 December 2026
Inter-confederation play-offs: February 2027
Finals: 24 June–25 July 2027 (Brazil)