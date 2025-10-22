Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: League stage draw

The Women's European Qualifiers league stage draw will be on Tuesday 4 November. The draw procedure will be communicated ahead of the ceremony.

The draw will set the groups in all three leagues running between February and June 2026. The groups will decide four of UEFA's slots at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil and also determine which 32 teams go into the play-offs between October and December 2026, which will carry seven more direct finals spots plus one place in the inter-confederation play-offs. Also at stake will be promotion and relegation ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

Women's European Qualifiers: Regulations

The European Qualifiers league stage is played in the same format as the UEFA Women's Nations League, with teams split into three leagues: League A with 16 teams, League B with 16 teams and League C with 20 teams. The final composition of the leagues will be decided by the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion-relegation play-offs on Friday 24 and Tuesday 28 October.

Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 Women's World Cup Number of UEFA places in the finals: 11

Number of UEFA places in the inter-confederation play-offs: 1 Women's European Qualifiers league stage direct qualifiers: 4 (League A group winners)

Women's European Qualifiers play-off winners: 8 (7 qualify direct, 1 team to inter-continental play-offs) Qualifying slots by confederation

AFC: 6

CAF: 4

CONCACAF: 4

CONMEBOL: 3 (including hosts Brazil)

OFC: 1

UEFA: 11

Inter-confederation play-offs: 3 Inter-confederation play-off slots by confederation

AFC: 2

CAF: 2

CONCACAF: 2

CONMEBOL: 3

OFC: 1

UEFA: 1

Both CONCACAF entrants, the best-ranked CONMEBOL entrant and the UEFA entrant will enter in the second of the two phases.

Who is in which league so far?

League A

League A group winners

France

Germany

Spain

Sweden

League A runners-up

Netherlands

England

Italy

Norway

Promoted from League B (group winners)

Poland

Slovenia

Serbia

Ukraine

League A or League B: Play-offs

League A third place

Northern Ireland vs Iceland

Finland vs Denmark﻿

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium

Czechia vs AustriaLeague B runners-up at home to League A third-placed teams in first legs

League B

Relegated from League A (fourth place)

Portugal

Wales

Switzerland

Scotland

Promoted from League C (group winners)

Slovakia

Israel

Luxembourg

Malta

Montenegro

Latvia

League B or League C: Play-offs

Cyprus vs Albania

Kosovo vs Türkiye

League C two best runners-up at home to League A two best third-placed teams in first legs

League C

Relegated from League B (fourth place and two lowest-ranked third place)

Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Hungary*

Romania

Belarus

Croatia

Greece

*Third and fourth-best third-placed team

League C runners-up (other than two best-ranked runners-up)

Azerbaijan

Faroe Islands

Kazakhstan

Estonia

League C third and fourth place

Lithuania

Armenia

Bulgaria

Moldova

North Macedonia

Georgia

Andorra

Liechtenstein

Gibraltar