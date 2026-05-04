Girls Play Here campaign aims to leave Women’s U17 EURO legacy

The UEFA Women’s U17 EURO has never just been about celebrating Europe’s brightest talents; it’s a chance to build pathways for the next generation, and this year’s competition is no different.

With elite international age-group football returning to Northern Ireland, the Irish Football Association (IFA) has launched the UEFA WU17 2026 Schools Legacy Project, dedicated to increasing girls’ participation in primary and post-primary schools.

"The Schools Legacy Project aims to inspire girls across Northern Ireland by creating meaningful, long-term opportunities to engage with football." Francis Brennan, Irish Football Association School Development Manager

A catalyst for change

In Northern Ireland, 56% of boys aged between 5 and 11 participate in football, and 41% in post-primary schools, compared to 27% and 15% of girls at the same age, highlighting the gender disparity at a formative stage in player development.

Using the tournament as a catalyst, the programme aims to ignite interest and build sustainable pathways for girls in football, bringing schools, clubs and communities closer together under the WU17 EURO’s 'Girls Play Here' slogan.

UEFA

"The Schools Legacy Project aims to inspire girls across Northern Ireland by creating meaningful, long-term opportunities to engage with football through their school communities," says Francis Brennan, school development manager at the IFA.

"Our focus is on building confidence, growing physical literacy, and supporting teachers to deliver enjoyable football experiences at primary level, while providing education, employability and leadership pathways for post-primary pupils."

Tailored football programmes

Participating schools will receive tailored six-week football programmes, including one 60-minute session per week delivered by qualified IFA coaches, as well as IFA Level 1 coaching pathways for teachers.

UEFA ambassadors will also make appearances, with the aim of inspiring young girls and acting as role models, while an estimated 1,000 tickets will be made available to girls during the WU17 EURO to give many a first taste of elite football and spark long-term interest in the sport.

The project’s goal is to engage with 750 girls and 125 schools across a two-year period, enacting change that will be felt long into the future. It will help create a pipeline of more qualified coaches and referees while developing partnerships between clubs and schools to ensure access to football beyond the classroom.

Leaving a positive legacy

'Girls Play Here' also aims to prompt a cultural shift so that football is seen as a sport for all, inspiring greater confidence, aspiration and opportunity for girls across Northern Ireland.

"Working in partnership with UEFA has been invaluable – the guidance, expertise and support have helped us shape a more impactful and realistic legacy plan that aligns with the needs of schools across the country," adds Brennan.

"Together, we are laying foundations that will ensure the tournament leaves a lasting and positive legacy for young people well beyond 2026."