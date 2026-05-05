Welcome to the 2026 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals!

Welcome to Pesaro for the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals! As Italy hosts this occasion for the first time, I would like to express my warmest thanks to the Italian Football Federation, for the great work done in bringing these finals to life and for their continued commitment to the development of futsal.

This season’s new knockout format has breathed fresh energy into the competition, a spark felt both on the pitch and in the stands. We were treated to a festival of goals on the road to these finals, mirrored by a remarkable rise in support throughout the season, with several records broken along the way. It’s an encouraging trend because fans’ passion is the beating heart of this sport. With their voice, their devotion, and their belief, futsal can continue to grow – and move confidently toward a brighter future.

Now the stage belongs to four teams, united by one dream: to lift the trophy and leave their mark on history. I wish them every success, and all of you a wonderful time at the finals in Pesaro.