Targeted investment allowing Northern Irish girls to dream all the way to the top

What might be surprising, though, is that this work is made possible by revenues generated by the men’s European Championship, which, via the UEFA HatTrick programme, helps to fund strategic national association projects all over Europe.

The Irish Football Association has used some of these finances to reshape its youth development model, ensuring that its current Women’s Under-17 players – and future generations – are benefiting from clearer pathways, better support and modern infrastructure, making a repeat of their senior team's appearance at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 all the more likely in the years to come.

A redesigned route for girls

At the heart of that transformation is a new girls’ development pathway, which begins with the Girls’ National Performance Programme (NPP), identifying talented players aged 11 to 14. Delivered across four regions, the NPP supports more than 200 players in three age groups, ensuring consistent access to elite-quality coaching throughout the country. Players train in structured blocks throughout the season, laying the foundations for progression into the elite game.

Action from the UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO win against Germany

That progression is realised through the Irish FA's Elite Girls’ Youth Academy, a central pillar of its investment. Academy squads for under-14, -15 and -16 players combine weekly technical sessions with strength and conditioning training, residential camps and a competitive games programme, all while allowing players to remain registered with their local clubs.

"Our focus has been on creating an environment where every talented girl can see a clear pathway from grassroots through to the international game," says Irish FA director of women's football Angela Platt. "To have a significant proportion of our Women’s Under-17 squad coming through those programmes is hugely encouraging and shows that the system is working.

"UEFA HatTrick investment has been instrumental in allowing us to put the right structures, environments and support systems in place for young players to develop and thrive, and we are now seeing the benefits of that on the international stage. The opportunity for these players to compete in a major UEFA tournament at home, is incredibly powerful and will inspire the next generation to believe they can follow the same journey."

Irish FA director of women's football Angela Platt Kristian Skeie Photographer

Last season alone, academy players accumulated more than 120 structured training sessions, took part in international tournaments and faced elite opposition across Europe. Crucially, each stage is supported by welfare, education and life-skills programmes tailored to the specific needs of young female athletes.

Modern data and scouting structures

HatTrick funding will also enable the Irish FA to modernise how players are identified, tracked and supported.

Through its Elite Player Data and Scouting project, they are developing a bespoke digital platform where for the first time, performance data, eligibility governance, scouting reports and player profiles will all sit within a single, secure system accessible to national association staff.

For players, this means greater visibility, fewer missed opportunities and more consistent monitoring as they progress from grassroots to international football.

Facilities fit for elite youth tournaments

Northern Ireland's infrastructure is also benefiting from reinvestment. The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, venue for both Women's EURO semi-finals and the final on 17 May, was redeveloped with support from HatTrick funding and has recently been boosted by the installation of a new hybrid playing surface and LED floodlighting, ensuring it meets modern performance and broadcast standards.

“Providing young players with the opportunity to perform in elite-level stadiums is a hugely important part of their development," Platt explains. "Experiences like this not only support performance, but also reinforce the standards and expectations of international football, helping prepare them for the next stages of their journey."

The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park will stage both semi-finals and the final UEFA via Getty Images

Looking further ahead, plans for a National Football Centre at Galgorm represent the next phase of the Irish FA's investment journey. Supported by HatTrick, alongside FIFA and government funding, the centre will become the permanent home for Northern Ireland’s men's and women's national teams at all levels, featuring elite pitches, indoor facilities and community access embedded within the masterplan.

Although construction has yet to begin, the project is the latest initiative to underline how revenues generated at the top of the men’s game are being reinvested with a long-term vision across the entire football ecosystem.

This means that the next generation watching from the stands or following from grassroots clubs across Northern Ireland, can dream, and progress, all the way to the senior international stage.