Mjällby's modern miracle: how tradition and innovation shaped Sweden's surprise champions

It looked like a miracle.

Mjällby, hailing from a fishing village in remote southeastern Sweden with a population of around 1,500, ran away with the 2025 Allsvenskan. Securing the title with three games remaining, they went on to collect a league-record 75 points, finishing 13 points clear and losing just one game.

From Mjällby's perspective, however, the season was no miracle. Instead, it was the result of a diligent and long-term process. "Players and staff have been given the right conditions through the way the club has been run," says CEO Jacob Lennartsson. "We don't have the financial resources of many of our competitors so for us, working culture is key. How do we make sure to always improve? It's about focusing every day on performance rather than results."

Back from the brink of bankruptcy

Mjällby have not always been a success story. Founded in 1939, the club spent decades playing in southern Sweden's regional leagues. Finally, in 1980, they made their Allsvenskan debut, only to be relegated after one season, with the same pattern repeated twice again that decade.

After a 25-year wait, Mjällby returned to the top-flight in 2010 and managed to stay up for five years, but two consecutive relegations saw them starting the 2016 season in the third tier and facing the prospect of bankruptcy.

Hasse Larsson took on the role of head of football during that nerve-wracking 2016 campaign. He hails from the local area and first joined Mjällby as a 17-year-old talent in 1979. In his 16 years as a player, he was very much part of the club's yo-yoing between divisions.

"We keep our feet planted firmly on the ground because things can take radical turns if you don't do the right things every day," he says. "At the same time, we now feel we can beat any opponent."

Hasse Larsson continued his long association with Mjällby by winning the Allsvenskan as head of football Mjällby AIF

Combining tradition and modernity

The path to success has been built on a new attitude and sense of purpose at the club, one that embraces both tradition and modernity.

Larsson, who still prefers to conduct his work with pen and paper, embodies the traditional side, while title-winning head coach Anders Torstensson's own journey also reflects deep local roots. He first made Mjällby's senior squad in 1985 before spending time in the military, working as a teacher and taking on several smaller coaching roles. It was only in 2007 that he returned to the club as assistant coach, going on to become manager in 2013 and returning for a second spell in charge in 2023, leading the side to the very top of the Allsvenskan. Following the title win, he took up a new role at the club as technical director.

"We keep our feet planted firmly on the ground because things can take radical turns if you don't do the right things every day," Hasse Larsson, Mjällby head of football

The modern counterpoint is head scout Arvid Franzén. He started out at Mjällby in a part-time capacity, supplying the coaching staff with valuable information gleaned from hours of watching teams and players on the Wyscout platform, all while working his day job as a postman. He was finally made a full-time Mjällby employee this year.

"Arvid does an incredible amount of work on his computer," says Larsson. "I use my eyes mostly. We complement each other well. For my part, I'm not interested in the technological side. He's so skilled at it, so I leave it to him."

The PhD head coach

Another representative of a more modern approach to football is new head coach Karl Marius Aksum. He joined the club in early 2024 after a remarkable hiring process. "I saw an advert about Mjällby looking for an assistant coach," he says. "I applied for it like I would for a regular job, being interviewed for the position along the way. That's unusual in football."

Even more surprising is that Aksum had no previous experience coaching at an elite level, but the Norwegian knew he could bring something unique. He holds a PhD from the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, writing a thesis on 'Visual Perception in Elite Football.' "It's about how players gather information on the pitch, how they scan their surroundings," he explains. "It's something I've spent four years researching."

Head coach Karl Marius Aksum will lead the club into UEFA Champions League qualifying Mjällby AIF

That background has helped shape a playing style unusual for a smaller club. "We play a style that means we want to dominate while having the ball," explains Aksum. "We're one of the three or four teams in Allsvenskan with the most possession. We want to control the game from our backline and quickly win it back when we lose possession. It's definitely a style based on control and attack and we'll play exactly the same way in Europe."

Kaizen, not wins

During those tough times ten years ago, then-president Magnus Emeus also implemented the Japanese corporate philosophy of kaizen – setting measurable targets, evaluating them, and then setting new ones.

"The kaizen model of constant improvement has been there from the start, and then I've added my own knowledge," says Aksum. "We don't evaluate if we win or lose. It's about how we perform. That's what generates progress in the long run."

The year before Aksum joined, Mjällby reached their first Swedish Cup final. In his first season as assistant, they finished fifth in Allsvenskan, equalling the club's best-ever finish. While the upward curve was clear, no one imagined what would follow in 2025.

Mjällby’s title-winning squad celebrate their achievement Mjällby AIF

After starting out with two unspectacular draws, the club began racking up win after win. By the time the league reached the summer break, Mjällby sat firmly atop the table. "That's when media started taking notice," Larsson recalls.

From late summer onwards, the team from the little village in the southeast had become an international story, as reporters and crews made their way to one of the most remote corners of elite Swedish football. "I spoke to media from some 15 countries," says Hasse Larsson. "But there were many others who got in touch with the club to find out what was going on out on this little promontory of Listerlandet. Incredible. They came from all over the world."

It's definitely a style based on control and attack and we'll play exactly the same way in Europe." Karl Marius Aksum, Mjällby head coach

Taking on Europe

After winning a first Allsvenskan title, what is Mjällby's next target?

"Well, we managed to win the Swedish Cup this spring," says Larsson. "That was one target. Next, we want to qualify for the league phase of a European competition.

"Seeing Mjällby play in Europe is a dream I've had since around 2020 – that's when it started feeling possible."

"We don't live under any demands to win the league or qualify for Europe every year," adds CEO Lennartsson. "What we do strive for is to keep developing every part of our process every day, so that the likelihood of reaching those sporting achievements increases."

CEO Jacob Lennartsson puts focus on continued progress rather than results Mjällby AIF

Repaying the local community

Mjällby may have their sights set firmly on Europe, but it remains a club very much rooted in its local community. Through the social programme, "Utanför rektangeln" (Outside the Rectangle), they aim to engage with significant problems like unemployment and social exclusion in the community.

"We're based in a small place on the map and football is the biggest thing we've got," says Klara Borstam, event and sustainability manager. "That makes it important to also take responsibility outside of the pitch."

This approach encompasses many areas, including a para football team, anti-bullying projects in schools, and regular player visits to care homes.

Mjällby’s social programme provides crucial support for the local community Mjällby AIF

"If a person gets a job or avoids mental ill-health or stays out of crime, that's worth hundreds of thousands of kronor," explains Lennartsson, who helped establish the programme. "Plus, the person gets to feel better. I'm proud that our club does these things."

Now, as Mjällby prepare to enter the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round against Lincoln Red Imps, that sense of responsibility will travel with them.

From the brink of bankruptcy to the Swedish title and a first step into Europe's premier club competition, Mjällby's rise has been built through clear values, constant improvement and a belief that progress matters on the pitch and far beyond it.

"We're super ready," says Lennartsson. "We'll take on the challenge with curiosity and enthusiasm."