Harry Kane goals, records, stats, claims to fame: How brilliant is the Tottenham and England striker?

Harry Kane, who will captain England for the third time at a major finals in Qatar this summer, heads into the 2022 FIFA World Cup just two goals shy of Wayne Rooney's all-time Three Lions scoring record.

UEFA.com pores over his achievements to date and gazes into the crystal ball to see what landmarks could lie on the horizon.

What they say

"He is a player who has to make a difference, with his skills and his ability. We're talking about a world-class striker, but he can be dangerous in all aspects on the pitch. For me, the biggest surprise about Harry is not only the football aspect, but [how he is as] a person. He's a really good person, a good man."

Antonio Conte, Tottenham manager

"Look at the No9s around the world — [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo are different players — and I can't see a better one. The reason I made him captain is he has that drive to continually improve. That's what drives the very best. That's what I've seen in the last six years working with Harry."

Gareth Southgate, England manager

"I find it hard to find the words to describe him. I am in love like the fans are in love, like his team-mates are in love. He is so humble, he keeps all the values that managers like me appreciate a lot. That is why I am in love with him for different reasons ... [Then three days later] Now my wife is so jealous. And his wife too."

Mauricio Pochettino, former Tottenham manager in 2017

Kane has scored 12 goals in 15 Premier League appearances this season Getty Images

"Maybe he will be responsible for everyone that loves football to change the way people look at a striker. The tendency is to see how many goals a striker scored — there is a Golden Boot for that. But a striker can be the man of the match without scoring."

José Mourinho, former Tottenham manager in 2020

"He is very good at everything. But what he does, he always does it towards the goal, so to speak. He doesn't just stay still, but he always attacks space at speed. He is a complete player. He did not seem to be one, but in the end he is!"

Zinédine Zidane, former Real Madrid coach

"What I like about him is that he is willing to run in behind defenders, as well as go short. When he gets opportunities, he invariably takes them. He wants to get his shot away very quickly, which is good to see."

Alan Shearer, former England striker in 2015

Current tally

International: 75 appearances, 51 goals

UEFA club competition: 74 appearances, 45 goals

Domestic competition: 399 appearances, 232 goals

Claims to Fame

Kane on loan at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester (clockwise from top right) Getty Images

Tottenham

• Having made his professional debut on loan at third-tier Leyton Orient in 2010/11, Kane experienced England's top three divisions in the space of three seasons. He played for second-tier Millwall in 2011/12, then made his Premier League debut with Spurs the following season before spending the remainder of that campaign with Norwich and Leicester.

• Kane became a regular starter for Tottenham in 2014/15. He proceeded to score 31 goals that season, including 21 in the league, and was named PFA Young Player of the Year.

• In April 2017, Kane struck his 20th Premier League goal of 2016/17 against Bournemouth. It made him the fourth player in Premier League history to notch 20 goals in three consecutive campaigns after Shearer, Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

• Kane netted seven times in the last two fixtures of 2016/17 – a 6-1 win at reigning champions Leicester and 7-1 victory at Hull – to claim the Premier League Golden Boot with 29 goals. It was the second season running he had scooped the award, making him the fifth player to achieve the feat.

• The first of his double in a 3-0 success at Everton on 9 September 2017 was his 100th goal overall for Tottenham, a milestone reached in only 169 appearances.

Kane with his second Premier League Golden Boot Getty Images

• On 26 September 2017, Kane hit his first UEFA Champions League hat-trick in a 3-0 victory at APOEL. He finished the group stage joint second in the scorers chart with six goals.

• Kane bagged back-to-back trebles against Burnley and Southampton in his final two matches of December 2017 to surpass Shearer's record for Premier League goals in a calendar year, ending 2017 with 39 in the top flight. This also made him the first player in Premier League history to score six hat-tricks in a year.

• He plundered a total of 56 goals in all competitions in 2017, breaking the seven-year dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Europe's leading marksman in a calendar year.

• Another year, another record as Kane struck twice in a 4–0 home win over Everton in January 2018 to became Tottenham's top goalscorer in the Premier League era, eclipsing Teddy Sheringham's landmark of 97.

• One month later, he became the first Spurs player to score 100 Premier League goals with a last-gasp penalty against Liverpool.

• Kane's goal against Juventus in the 2017/18 round of 16 meant that he became the first player in UEFA Champions League history to have scored nine goals in his first nine competition appearances.

Watch Kane's 19-minute hat-trick

• Finished the 2017/18 campaign with 30 Premier League goals but missed out on a third top scorers' prize to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Only Kane, Henry and Shearer have scored 20+ Premier League goals in four successive seasons.

• Became Spurs's top goalscorer in European competition after netting the only goal in a 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League last 16.

• He had a direct hand in 13 goals in his first six Premier League appearances in 2019/20, the most ever recorded by a player in his team's first six games in the division.

• Kane became the fastest player to reach 20 UEFA Champions League goals when he found the net in a 4-2 win over Olympiacos in November 2019. He achieved that feat in 24 appearances, eclipsing Alessandro Del Piero's previous best of 26.

• Scored his 185th Premier League goal for Spurs – the most for a single club since the league was established in 1992 – in a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022, lifting him above Sergio Agüero in the all-time scorers list.

• His spot kick in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in October made him the first player to score 100 goals away from home in the Premier League.

Kane celebrates his first England goal Getty Images

England

• He struck just 79 seconds after coming on for the first time for England in a 4-0 victory over Lithuania on 27 March 2015 – the fastest debut goal since Tottenham legend Bill Nicholson scored in the first minute of his only senior international match, a 5-2 defeat of Portugal on 19 May 1951.

• He was announced as England's 2018 FIFA World Cup captain on 22 May, manager Gareth Southgate saying: "Harry has some outstanding personal qualities. He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day."

• Kane responded with six goals at the tournament in Russia, including a hat-trick against Panama, as England reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1990. Kane won the Golden Boot, only the second Englishman to claim the prize after Gary Lineker in 1986.

• A first-half hat-trick against Albania in November 2021 lifted him on to 39 competitive goals for the Three Lions, two more than Wayne Rooney's previous England record.

• He scored four in a 10-0 rout of San Marino a few days later, moving him on to 16 in 2021 — the most of any Three Lions player in a single calendar year.

• His goal against Denmark in the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals was his tenth at a major tournament, equalling Gary Lineker's all-time England record.

What you might not know

• Since he was born in nearby Walthamstow and supported Tottenham in his youth, it is no surprise Spurs fans have penned a song about the local boy made good: "He's one of our own, he's one of our own, Harry Kane is one of our own."

• He attended the same secondary school as David Beckham, the Chingford Foundation School. Neither made the grade at Tottenham as a boy but, unlike Beckham, Kane returned to the club and grabbed his second chance with both hands.

Kane enjoys his first Tottenham goal at Shamrock Rovers in 2011 Getty Images

• Away from football, Kane is a huge NFL fan and even has two Labradors named Brady and Wilson after quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. "When I am finished, I would love to go to the NFL and be a kicker. Even if I got to play just one game, it is something I would like to do."

• Kane is married to childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland and, on 29 December 2020, the couple announced the birth of their third child, Louis Harry Kane.

• He likes a barbecue. "Obviously, everyone's different, but I love just settling down and having a barbecue with friends at the house." But he is quite particular: "My biggest weakness is steak. I have to be careful not to eat too much of it these days, but I do love it done medium rare, with peppercorn sauce."

• As if shouldering the hopes of the Tottenham faithful is not enough of a burden, Kane revealed in 2015 that he is also the talisman for his own fantasy football team. "I'm in my fantasy team as well, so there's quite a bit of pressure!"

Kane shakes hands with Cristiano Ronaldo after impressing against Real Madrid in the Champions League Getty Images

• In 2017, his face adorned the front page of Madrid football daily Marca with the headline "Harry el Fuerte" (Harry the strong) amid whispers Real Madrid may try to prise Kane away from Tottenham, just as they did with Luka Modrić in 2012 and Gareth Bale a year later.

What he says

"I want to become a club legend. You are always going to face pressure in football. But I'm very strong-minded and I know what I want to achieve. Tottenham fans see me as 'one of their own' and that is genuinely a good feeling." August 2015

"I close my eyes and I picture myself lifting the Premier League trophy at our new stadium with my mates. I'd trade the next 100 goals for that feeling."

"When I was growing up, Keane and Sheringham were my idols and they wore No10. So it was always my dream to wear it."

"I went to see England against Switzerland at Wembley with my dad and brother. That was in 2008, Fabio Capello's first game in charge. Jermaine Jenas scored and we won 2-1. I remember the national anthem was incredible. I sang it with pride – always do."

What he might achieve yet

Kane looks up to Wayne Rooney ©AFP/Getty Images

• Kane is up to second in Tottenham's all-time scorers chart with 261 goals and has his sights set on Jimmy Greaves' club record of 266. "His achievements at Spurs and his goals for club and country are certainly things I aspire to," he said in 2018.

• The 29-year-old needs just two more goals to equal Wayne Rooney's all-time England record of 53.

• Kane is third on the list of all-time top Premier League scorers with 195 goals; Shearer leads the way with 260, with Rooney second on 208.