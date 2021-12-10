UEFA Europa League all-time top scorers
Friday 10 December 2021
Radamel Falcao cut a swathe through the UEFA Europa League during two trophy-winning seasons; UEFA.com highlights the competition's deadliest marksmen.
Top UEFA Europa League scorers (group stage to final)
30 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
26 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)
24 Munas Dabbur (Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Salzburg, Sevilla, Hoffenheim)
22 Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Strasbourg)
22 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LOSC, Dortmund, Arsenal)
21 Edin Džeko (Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma)
20 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica)
20 Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht, Everton, Inter)
Top UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup scorers (including qualifying rounds)
40 Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)
34 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, Schalke)
31 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)
31 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid)
30 Alfredo Morelos (HJK, Rangers)
29 Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
Top UEFA Cup scorers (including qualifying rounds)
37 Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)
29 Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
27 Shota Arveladze (Dinamo Tbilisi, Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ Alkmaar)
25 Alessandro Altobelli (Inter, Juventus)
23 Jupp Heynckes (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma) & Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9