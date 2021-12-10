UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Europa League all-time top scorers

Friday 10 December 2021

Radamel Falcao cut a swathe through the UEFA Europa League during two trophy-winning seasons; UEFA.com highlights the competition's deadliest marksmen.

Leading UEFA Europa League scorer Radamel Falcao
Leading UEFA Europa League scorer Radamel Falcao ©AFP/Getty Images

Top UEFA Europa League scorers (group stage to final)

30 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
26 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)
24 Munas Dabbur (Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Salzburg, Sevilla, Hoffenheim)
22 Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Strasbourg)
22 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
﻿22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LOSC, Dortmund, Arsenal)
21 Edin Džeko (Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma)
20 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica)
20 Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht, Everton, Inter)

Top UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup scorers (including qualifying rounds)

40 Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)
34 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, Schalke)
31 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)
31 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid)
30 Alfredo Morelos (HJK, Rangers)
29 Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)

Henrik Larsson celebrates a goal for Celtic
Henrik Larsson celebrates a goal for CelticAFP via Getty Images

Top UEFA Cup scorers (including qualifying rounds)

37 Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)
29 Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
27 Shota Arveladze (Dinamo Tbilisi, Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ Alkmaar)
25 Alessandro Altobelli (Inter, Juventus)
23 Jupp Heynckes (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma) & Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 10 December 2021