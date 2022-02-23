Where to watch the UEFA Youth League: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Wednesday 23 February 2022
See where to watch selected matches in the UEFA Youth League on TV around the world.
The UEFA Youth League is broadcast across the world in 2021/22.
Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.
TV partners
Europe
Albania: Tring
Andorra: Telefonica, Mediapro Spain
Armenia: Vivaro
Austria: Sky Austria
Azerbaijan: AlmaSport TV
Belgium: Proximus
Belarus: Belarus TV
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Bulgaria: A1
Croatia: Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: Nova, Voyo
Denmark: NENT Group
Estonia: Viaplay
Finland: MTV
France: beIn
Georgia: Adjara Sport, Silknet
Germany: DAZN
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: Sport 1
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Israel: The Sports Channel
Italy: Sky Italia, Mediaset
Kazakhstan: AlmaSport TV
Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion
Latvia: Viaplay
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: Proximus
Malta: TSN
Moldova: Setanta, Prime
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia: Makedonski Telekom
Norway: TV2 Norway
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Eleven, Canal 11 (select matches only)
Republic of Ireland: Livescore
Romania: Clever Media, Digisport
Russia: Match TV
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovakia: Voyo
Slovenia: Sportklub
Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro Spain
Sweden: Telia
Switzerland: blue Sport
Turkey: EXXEN
Ukraine: Megogo
United Kingdom: BT Sport
Africa and Middle East
Middle East, North Africa: beIN
Nigeria: SuperSport
South Africa: SuperSport
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport, Canal+
Americas
Bermuda: CBS
Brazil: Turner
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: FlowSports, Sportsmax
Central America: ESPN
Haiti: Canal+
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
Mexico: Turner
United States of America, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Midway Islands, Guam, Marianan Islands: CBS, TUDN Deportes
Asia and Pacific
Australia: STAN
Brunei: beIN
Cambodia: beIN
PR China: Tencent, iQiyi
Hong Kong SAR: beIN
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: WOWOW
Kyrgyzstan: AlmaSport TV
Laos: beIN
Macau SAR: TDM
Malaysia: beIN
Mongolia: SPS
Myanmar: Canal+
New Zealand: Spark
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: TAP TV
Singapore: beIN
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta
Tajikistan: AlmaSport TV
Thailand: beIN
Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Vietnam: FPT
Worldwide
In-flight/In-ship: Sport24
Live streams on UEFA.tv
Four games per matchweek will be streamed live on all territories on UEFA.tv with highlights to follow. Go to the dedicated UEFA Youth League section to see upcoming games.