Where to watch the UEFA Youth League: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Wednesday 23 February 2022

See where to watch selected matches in the UEFA Youth League on TV around the world.

UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Youth League is broadcast across the world in 2021/22.

Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.

TV partners

Europe

Albania: Tring
Andorra: Telefonica, Mediapro Spain
Armenia: Vivaro
Austria: Sky Austria
Azerbaijan: AlmaSport TV
BelgiumProximus
Belarus: Belarus TV
Bosnia & HerzegovinaArena Sport 
Bulgaria: A1
CroatiaArena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: Nova, Voyo
Denmark: NENT Group
Estonia: Viaplay
Finland: MTV
France: beIn
Georgia: Adjara Sport, Silknet
Germany: DAZN
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: Sport 1
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
IsraelThe Sports Channel 
ItalySky Italia, Mediaset
Kazakhstan: AlmaSport TV
Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion
Latvia: Viaplay
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: Proximus
Malta: TSN
Moldova: Setanta, Prime
Montenegro: Arena Sport 
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia:  Makedonski Telekom
Norway: TV2 Norway
PolandPolsat
PortugalEleven, Canal 11 (select matches only)
Republic of Ireland: Livescore﻿
Romania: Clever Media, Digisport
RussiaMatch TV 
Serbia: Arena Sport 
Slovakia: Voyo
Slovenia: Sportklub
Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro Spain
Sweden: Telia ﻿
Switzerland: blue Sport
Turkey: EXXEN
UkraineMegogo
United Kingdom: BT Sport

Africa and Middle East

Middle East, North Africa: beIN
Nigeria: SuperSport
South Africa: SuperSport
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport﻿, Canal+

Americas

Bermuda: CBS
Brazil: Turner
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: FlowSports, Sportsmax
Central America: ESPN
Haiti: Canal+
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
Mexico: Turner
United States of America, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Midway Islands, Guam, Marianan Islands: CBS, TUDN Deportes

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN
Brunei: beIN
Cambodia: beIN
PR China: Tencent, iQiyi
Hong Kong SAR: beIN
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: WOWOW
Kyrgyzstan: AlmaSport TV
Laos: beIN
Macau SAR: TDM
Malaysia: beIN
Mongolia: SPS
Myanmar: Canal+
New Zealand: Spark
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: TAP TV
Singapore: beIN
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta
Tajikistan: AlmaSport TV
Thailand: beIN
Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Vietnam: FPT

Worldwide

In-flight/In-ship: Sport24

Live streams on UEFA.tv

Four games per matchweek will be streamed live on all territories on UEFA.tv with highlights to follow. Go to the dedicated UEFA Youth League section to see upcoming games.

