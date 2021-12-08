Who has played 100 Champions League games?

Luka Modrić has joined the illustrious band of players to have amassed 100 or more appearances in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the competition's 43rd centurion.

The Real Madrid midfielder reached the milestone in his team's Matchday 6 meeting with Inter. Modrić brought up his century more than a decade after his first appearance in the competition proper, his group stage debut coming for Tottenham in September 2010. He had made a number of qualifying appearances for GNK Dinamo and Spurs prior to that.

The 36-year-old has since won four UEFA Champions League titles with Madrid, playing every minute of the final wins in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He is the third player in 2021/22 to reach treble figures for appearances in the competition after Madrid team-mate Marcelo and Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski, who marked his 100th game by burying a hat-trick. In doing so, the Poland captain became just the sixth player to register on his century outing, after Toni Kroos, Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry.

ALL-TIME UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STATS

Players with 100+ UEFA Champions League appearances

181 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United 57, Real Madrid 101, Juventus 23)*

177 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid 150, Porto 27)

154 Lionel Messi (Barcelona 149, Paris Saint-Germain 5)*

151 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

142 Raúl González (Real Madrid 130, Schalke 12)

141 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

135 Karim Benzema (Lyon 19, Real Madrid 116)*

130 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

130 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)*

129 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

125 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax 11, Real Madrid 25, AC Milan 89)

125 Manuel Neuer (Schalke 22, Bayern München 103)*

125 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)*

124 Gianluigi Buffon (Parma 6, Juventus 113, Paris Saint-Germain 5)

124 Paul Scholes (Manchester United)

124 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax 19, Juventus 19, Inter 22, Barcelona 10, AC Milan 20, Paris Saint-Germain 33, Manchester United 1)*

124 Gerard Piqué (Manchester United 4, Barcelona 120)*



120 Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid 107, Fenerbahçe 13)

120 Toni Kroos (Bayern München 41, Real Madrid 79)*

119 Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad 8, Liverpool 39, Real Madrid 47, Bayern München 25)

115 Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

112 Thierry Henry (Monaco 9, Barcelona 26, Arsenal 77)

112 Philipp Lahm (Stuttgart 7, Bayern München 105)

111 Dani Alves (Sevilla 8, Barcelona 80, Juventus 12, Paris Saint-Germain 11)

111 Petr Čech (Sparta Praha 12, Chelsea 94, Arsenal 5)

110 Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven 10, Chelsea 19, Real Madrid 11, Bayern München 70)

109 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

109 Gary Neville (Manchester United)

109 John Terry (Chelsea)

109 Pepe (Real Madrid 71, Beşiktaş 6, Porto 32)*

108 Ashley Cole (Arsenal 45, Chelsea 60, Roma 3)

108 Patrice Evra (Monaco 21, Manchester United 65, Juventus 22)

108 Andrea Pirlo (Inter 5, AC Milan 78, Juventus 25)

107 David Beckham (Manchester United 77, Real Madrid 26, AC Milan 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2)

106 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

105 Frank Lampard (Chelsea 102, Manchester City 3)

104 Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 55, Barcelona 26, Chelsea 23)

103 Luís Figo (Barcelona 24, Real Madrid 58, Inter 21)

103 Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)

102 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 28, Bayern 74)*

101 Marcelo (Real Madrid)*

100 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan 59, Chelsea 15, Dynamo Kyiv 26)

100 Luka Modrić (Tottenham 8, Real Madrid 92)*

*includes 2021/22