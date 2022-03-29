Under-21 EURO records, facts and figures
Tuesday 29 March 2022
All the records from the Under-21 EURO and its predecessor U23 competition.
Roll of honour: finals
UEFA European Under-21 Championship
16-team final tournaments
2021: Germany 1-0 Portugal (hosts: Hungary and Slovenia)
12-team final tournaments
2019: Spain 2-1 Germany (Italy and San Marino)
2017: Germany 1-0 Spain (Poland)
Eight-team final tournaments (incl. group stage)
2015: Sweden 0-0, 4-3p Portugal (Czech Republic)
2013: Spain 4-2 Italy (Israel)
2011: Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Denmark)
2009: Germany 4-0 England (Sweden)
2007: Netherlands 4-1 Serbia (Netherlands)
2006: Netherlands 3-0 Ukraine (Portugal)
2004: Italy 4-0 Serbia and Montenegro (Germany)
2002: Czech Republic 0-0, 3-1p France (Switzerland)
2000: Italy 2-1 Czech Republic (Slovakia)
Eight-team final tournaments (knockout)
1998: Spain 1-0 Greece (Romania)
Four-team final tournaments (knockout)
1996: Italy 1-1, 4-2p Spain (Spain)
1994: Italy 1-0aet Portugal (France)
Two-legged final
1992: Italy 2-1agg Sweden
1990: Soviet Union 7-3agg Yugoslavia
1988: France 3-0agg Greece
1986: Spain 3-3agg, 3-0p Italy
1984: England 3-0agg Spain
1982: England 5-4agg West Germany
1980: Soviet Union 1-0agg East Germany
1978: Yugoslavia 5-4agg East Germany
UEFA European Under-23 Championship
1976: Soviet Union 3-2agg Hungary
1974: Hungary 6-3agg East Germany
1972: Czechoslovakia 5-3agg Soviet Union
Team records
Most titles
5: Italy
5: Spain
3: Germany
2: England
2: Netherlands
2: Russia (incl. Soviet Union)
Most finals
8: Spain
7: Italy
5: Germany (incl. West Germany)
4: Serbia (incl. Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro)
3: England, Portugal
Most semi-finals
12: Italy
10: Spain
9: England
6: France
6: Germany (incl. West Germany)
6: Netherlands
5: Sweden
Most games played (including qualifying)
257: Italy
251: England
247: Spain
225: France
223: Germany (incl. West Germany)
216: Portugal
215: Serbia (incl. Serbia and Montenegro/Yugoslavia)
211: Sweden
207: Denmark
207: Netherlands
Most goals scored (including qualifying)
528: Germany (incl. West Germany)
528: Spain
501: England
471: Italy
438: Portugal
431: Netherlands
423: France
414: Denmark
Biggest wins
Qualifying: Spain 14-0 San Marino (08/02/2005)
Two-legged knockout: England 6-1 France (28/02/1984), West Germany 5-0 Soviet Union (30/04/1982), Hungary 5-0 Poland (26/03/1986), Denmark 5-0 Poland (11/03/1992)
Final tournament: England 6-0 Turkey (29/05/2000)
Player records
Individual match goalscoring
Qualifying: 5 – Jan Chramosta (Czech Republic, vs Andorra, 05/06/2012), Gojko Kačar (Serbia, vs Hungary, 07/09/2008)
Two-legged knockout: 4 – Aris Karasavvidis (Greece, vs Netherlands, semi-final first leg, 13/04/1988), Mark Hateley (England, vs France, quarter-final first leg, 28/02/1984)
Final tournament: 3 – Luca Waldschmidt (Germany, vs Serbia, 20/06/2019), Marco Asensio (Spain, vs North Macedonia, 17/06/2017), Jan Kliment (Czech Republic, vs Serbia, 20/06/2015), Thiago Alcántara (Spain, vs Italy, 18/06/2013), Marcus Berg (Sweden, vs Belarus, 16/06/2009)
Fastest goal: 29 seconds – Florian Wirtz (Germany, vs Netherlands, 03/06/2021)
Top scorers
Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)
2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4
2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7
2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5
2015: Jan Kliment (Czech Republic) 3
2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4
2011: Adrián (Spain) 5
2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7
2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4
2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4
2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4
2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3
2000: David Jarolím (Czech Republic), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czech Republic) 2
Overall competition (including qualifying)
2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13
2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11
2017: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 11
2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10
2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12
2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czech Republic) 10
2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8
2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4
2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14
2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11
2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9
2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15
1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9
1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10
1994: Toni (Portugal) 8
1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9
1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9
1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5
1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4
1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6
1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6
1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3
1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6
All-time final tournaments (since 2000)
7 Marcus Berg (Sweden)
7 Luca Waldschmidt (Germany)
5 Adrián (Spain)
5 Saúl Ñíguez (Spain)
All-time competition, including qualifying
15 Lampros Choutos (Greece)
15 Tomáš Pekhart (Czech Republic)
15 George Puşcaş (Romania)
14 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands)
14 Roy Makaay (Netherlands)
14 Marcus Ingvartsen (Denmark)
13 Odsonne Édouard (France)
13 Eddie Nketiah (England)
Most appearances
Final tournaments (since 2000)
13 Branislav Ivanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)
11 Dejan Milovanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)
10 Thiago Alcántara (Spain)
10 Nathaniel Chalobah (England)
10 David de Gea (Spain)
10 Nathan Redmond (England)
Overall, including qualifying
32 James Milner (England)
29 Jan Polák (Czech Republic)
28 Mickaël Landreau (France)
27 Gerard Deulofeu (Spain)
27 Branislav Ivanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)
Highest attendances
U21 final: 35,500 – Italy vs Spain (31/05/1996, Barcelona)
U21 final tournament (not final): 30,000 – Switzerland vs Italy (22/05/2002, Basel)
U21 two-legged knockout: 32,152 – Spain vs Italy (29/10/1986, Valladolid)
U21 qualifying play-off: 42,000 – Turkey vs Germany (18/11/2003, Istanbul)
U21 qualifying group: 38,763 – Russia vs Serbia (11/09/2018, Nizhniy Novgorod)
U23: 67,392 – Austria vs Czechoslovakia (15/10/1972, Vienna)
Last updated: 29/03/2022