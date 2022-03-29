Under-21 EURO records, facts and figures

Roll of honour: finals

UEFA European Under-21 Championship

16-team final tournaments

2021: Germany 1-0 Portugal (hosts: Hungary and Slovenia)



12-team final tournaments

2019: Spain 2-1 Germany (Italy and San Marino)

2017: Germany 1-0 Spain (Poland)

How the Under-21 finals were won 1996-2017

Eight-team final tournaments (incl. group stage)

2015: Sweden 0-0, 4-3p Portugal (Czech Republic)

2013: Spain 4-2 Italy (Israel)

2011: Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Denmark)

2009: Germany 4-0 England (Sweden)

2007: Netherlands 4-1 Serbia (Netherlands)

2006: Netherlands 3-0 Ukraine (Portugal)

2004: Italy 4-0 Serbia and Montenegro (Germany)

2002: Czech Republic 0-0, 3-1p France (Switzerland)

2000: Italy 2-1 Czech Republic (Slovakia)

Eight-team final tournaments (knockout)

1998: Spain 1-0 Greece (Romania)

Four-team final tournaments (knockout)

1996: Italy 1-1, 4-2p Spain (Spain)

1994: Italy 1-0aet Portugal (France)

Two-legged final

1992: Italy 2-1agg Sweden

1990: Soviet Union 7-3agg Yugoslavia

1988: France 3-0agg Greece

1986: Spain 3-3agg, 3-0p Italy

1984: England 3-0agg Spain

1982: England 5-4agg West Germany

1980: Soviet Union 1-0agg East Germany

1978: Yugoslavia 5-4agg East Germany



UEFA European Under-23 Championship

1976: Soviet Union 3-2agg Hungary

1974: Hungary 6-3agg East Germany

1972: Czechoslovakia 5-3agg Soviet Union

Team records

Spain vs Italy: Stars of previous U21s

Most titles

5: Italy

5: Spain

3: Germany

2: England

2: Netherlands

2: Russia (incl. Soviet Union)

Most finals

8: Spain

7: Italy

5: Germany (incl. West Germany)

4: Serbia (incl. Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro)

3: England, Portugal

Most semi-finals

12: Italy

10: Spain

9: England

6: France

6: Germany (incl. West Germany)

6: Netherlands

5: Sweden

Most games played (including qualifying)

257: Italy

251: England

247: Spain

225: France

223: Germany (incl. West Germany)

216: Portugal

215: Serbia (incl. Serbia and Montenegro/Yugoslavia)

211: Sweden

207: Denmark

207: Netherlands

Most goals scored (including qualifying)

528: Germany (incl. West Germany)

528: Spain

501: England

471: Italy

438: Portugal

431: Netherlands

423: France

414: Denmark



Biggest wins

Qualifying: Spain 14-0 San Marino (08/02/2005)

Two-legged knockout: England 6-1 France (28/02/1984), West Germany 5-0 Soviet Union (30/04/1982), Hungary 5-0 Poland (26/03/1986), Denmark 5-0 Poland (11/03/1992)

Final tournament: England 6-0 Turkey (29/05/2000)

Player records

Individual match goalscoring

Qualifying: 5 – Jan Chramosta (Czech Republic, vs Andorra, 05/06/2012), Gojko Kačar (Serbia, vs Hungary, 07/09/2008)

﻿Two-legged knockout: 4 – Aris Karasavvidis (Greece, vs Netherlands, semi-final first leg, 13/04/1988), Mark Hateley (England, vs France, quarter-final first leg, 28/02/1984)

﻿Final tournament: 3 – Luca Waldschmidt (Germany, vs Serbia, 20/06/2019), Marco Asensio (Spain, vs North Macedonia, 17/06/2017), Jan Kliment (Czech Republic, vs Serbia, 20/06/2015), Thiago Alcántara (Spain, vs Italy, 18/06/2013), Marcus Berg (Sweden, vs Belarus, 16/06/2009)

Fastest goal: 29 seconds – Florian Wirtz (Germany, vs Netherlands, 03/06/2021)

2019 highlights: Germany 6-1 Serbia

Top scorers

Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)

2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4

2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7

2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5

2015: Jan Kliment (Czech Republic) 3

2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4

2011: Adrián (Spain) 5

2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7

2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4

2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3

2000: David Jarolím (Czech Republic), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czech Republic) 2



Overall competition (including qualifying)

2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13

2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11

2017: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 11

2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10

2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12

2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czech Republic) 10

2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8

2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11

2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9

2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15

1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9

1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10

1994: Toni (Portugal) 8

1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9

1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9

1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5

1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4

1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6

1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6

1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3

1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6

Under-21 rewind: Berg hat-trick stuns Belarus

All-time final tournaments (since 2000)

7 Marcus Berg (Sweden)

7 Luca Waldschmidt (Germany)

5 Adrián (Spain)

5 Saúl Ñíguez (Spain)

All-time competition, including qualifying

15 Lampros Choutos (Greece)

15 Tomáš Pekhart (Czech Republic)

15 George Puşcaş (Romania)

14 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands)

14 Roy Makaay (Netherlands)

14 Marcus Ingvartsen (Denmark)

13 Odsonne Édouard (France)

13 Eddie Nketiah (England)

Most appearances

Final tournaments (since 2000)

13 Branislav Ivanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)

11 Dejan Milovanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)

10 Thiago Alcántara (Spain)

10 Nathaniel Chalobah (England)

10 David de Gea (Spain)

10 Nathan Redmond (England)

Overall, including qualifying

32 James Milner (England)

29 Jan Polák (Czech Republic)

28 Mickaël Landreau (France)

27 Gerard Deulofeu (Spain)

27 Branislav Ivanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)



Highest attendances

U21 final: 35,500 – Italy vs Spain (31/05/1996, Barcelona)

U21 final tournament (not final): 30,000 – Switzerland vs Italy (22/05/2002, Basel)

U21 two-legged knockout: 32,152 – Spain vs Italy (29/10/1986, Valladolid)

U21 qualifying play-off: 42,000 – Turkey vs Germany (18/11/2003, Istanbul)

U21 qualifying group: 38,763 – Russia vs Serbia (11/09/2018, Nizhniy Novgorod)

U23: 67,392 – Austria vs Czechoslovakia (15/10/1972, Vienna)

Last updated: 29/03/2022