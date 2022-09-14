Real Madrid's Karim Benzema fourth in all-time Champions League scorers rankings

Karim Benzema's prolific 2021/22 season took his UEFA Champions League goals total to 86, making the French striker the fourth highest scorer in Europe's top club football competition.

Now 34, Benzema scored for Lyon on his Champions League debut – in a 2-1 group stage win against Rosenborg on 6 December 2005, 13 days before his 18th birthday. He left France for Madrid in 2009 (the same summer that Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Merengues), and is looking to maintain his record of scoring at least one Champions League goal a season for an 18th season this time around. Should he find the net in the 2022/23 campaign, he would equal Lionel Messi's competition record.

To date, Benzema has scored in 62 Champions League games, with those goals contributing to 45 wins, 11 draws and six defeats.

All Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

140 Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

127 Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)

91 Robert Lewandowski (POL, Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona)

86 Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid)

71 Raúl González (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke)



120 Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona)

105 Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Real Madrid)

74: Karim Benzema (FRA, Real Madrid)

69: Robert Lewandowski (POL, Bayern München)

66: Raúl González (ESP, Real Madrid)

Season by season

Five great Benzema goals

Benzema and Lionel Messi are the only players who have scored in 17 successive UEFA Champions League campaigns, though Messi's run now stands on 18.



2005/06 1 (Lyon)

2006/07 2 (Lyon)

2007/08 4 (Lyon)

2008/09 5 (Lyon)

2009/10 1 (Real Madrid)

2010/11 6 (Real Madrid)

2011/12 7 (Real Madrid)

2012/13 5 (Real Madrid)

2013/14 5 (Real Madrid)

2014/15 6 (Real Madrid)

2015/16 4 (Real Madrid)

2016/17 5 (Real Madrid)

2017/18 5 (Real Madrid)

2018/19 4 (Real Madrid)

2019/20 5 (Real Madrid)

2020/21 6 (Real Madrid)

2021/22 15 (Real Madrid)

Goals by round

56 Group stage

14 Round of 16

7 Quarter-finals

8 Semi-finals

1 Final

Hat-tricks

Real Madrid 4-0 Auxerre (08/12/2010)

Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (09/12/2015)

Real Madrid 3-1 Paris (09/03/2022)

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (06/04/2022)