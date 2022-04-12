Women's World Cup qualifying group stage latest: Sweden in finals

The European qualifying group stage for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is in progress, running until 6 September 2022.

The record 51 contenders are split into six groups of six teams, and three of five. They are competing for nine direct spots in the finals as well as the chance to play off for two other European berths, and another in the inter-confederation play-offs, which like the finals will take place in Australia and New Zealand.



How it works

The winners of the nine qualifying groups will progress directly to the finals in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The group runners-up take part in the UEFA play-offs in October 2022.

In the play-offs, the three best runners-up will be seeded directly to round 2. The six remaining runners-up contest three single-leg play-offs in round 1.

The three winners from round 1 and the three teams seeded directly to round 2 will then compete in single-leg play-offs determined by a draw.

The two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and round 2 play-offs) will qualify for the finals.

The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs from 17 to 23 February 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Sweden's Lina Hurtig celebrates her later winner against Finland TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Group A: Sweden (qualified), Finland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia

Kosovare Asllani equalised with 11 minutes left to give Sweden a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland and the point they needed to keep up their record of qualifying for every World Cup final tournament. In the race for second place, Finland beat Georgia 6-0 to go two points ahead of Ireland, who have a game in hand.

Group B: Spain, Scotland, Hungary, Ukraine, Faroe Islands

Spain have five wins out of five, and are five points clear of Scotland, whom they beat 8-0 in November. The pair meet again in Glasgow on Tuesday. Hungary moved to within a point of Scotland by beating the Faroe Islands 7-0 on Friday but have played a match more. Ukraine, six points off second with two games in hand, will now face Scotland and Hungary on 24 and 28 June respectively.

Group C: Iceland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus

Iceland won 1-0 in the Czech Republic to ensure a top-two finish and go a point ahead of the unbeaten Netherlands, who host the leaders on 6 September in the group decider. The Czech Republic are nine points adrift of second place with a game in hand against Belarus on 28 June.

Ellen White (second left) celebrates her 50th England goal The FA via Getty Images

Group D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Latvia

England have seven wins out of seven after Friday's victory in North Macedonia, Ellen White setting a new team record with her 50th goal and Beth Mead getting four to move level as qualifying top scorer with Signe Bruun of Denmark on 12: Mead is also assists leader with ten. Austria beat Northern Ireland 3-1 to stay within five points of England and move three clear of their visitors. All that trio are also in the same UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group and there is another pre-finals match-up on Tuesday when England go to Northern Ireland.

Group E: Denmark, Russia*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta, Azerbaijan

*Russia suspended until further notice

Denmark have eight perfect wins after 2-0 April victories against in Malta and Azerbaijan. Bosnia and Herzegovina won 2-0 in Montenegro to move ahead of their hosts.

Ada Hegerberg got a hat-trick on her Norway return against Kosovo NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Group F: Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia

An Ada Hegerberg hat-trick on her Norway return ensured a 5-1 win against Kosovo for the unbeaten leaders on Thursday. Belgium remain within three points thanks to their 5-0 success in Albania. Poland are two points further back after defeating Armenia.

Group G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania, Moldova

A late Cristiana Girelli goal gave Italy a 1-0 win in Switzerland and took the Azzurre top, two points clear of their opponents. It marked a turnaround from November, when Italy lost 2-1 at home to Switzerland, whose perfect run ended in their opening April game as they were held 1-1 by Romania. A 1-0 win in Croatia kept Romania in contention, six points off Switzerland with a game in hand.

Italy beat Lithuania ahead of their crucial trip to Switzerland Getty Images

Group H: Germany, Serbia, Portugal, Turkey, Israel, Bulgaria

Germany, previously perfect, suffered their first away qualifying defeat since 17 June 1998 as they were beaten 3-2 in Serbia with two goals by Bayern's Jovana Damnjanović on Tuesday, denying the two-time champions the chance to reach the finals with two games to go. Serbia are within three points of Germany, who have a head-to-head goal difference advantage over the second-placed team should they end up level. Portugal, in third, face Bulgaria later hoping to return to within two points of Serbia.

Group I: France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Estonia

France edged to a 2-1 win in Wales on Friday to make sure of a top-two finish. Wales then won 3-0 in Kazakhstan on Tuesday to go back into second ahead of Slovenia, who had taken then position with their own 2-0 success in Kazakhstan. France, five points ahead of Wales, host Slovenia later.

Team facts

Germany are aiming to follow their wins in 2003 and 2007.

Norway are the only other European world champions, having triumphed in 1995.

The Netherlands finished as runners-up in 2019.

Sweden won their second straight Olympic silver medal in August; they took World Cup bronze in 2019 having been runners-up to Germany in 2003.

Cyprus are making their Women's World Cup debut.

Luxembourg are taking part in a full qualifying group stage for the first time.

Competing in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 from 6 to 31 July: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England (hosts), Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Russia*, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland. *Russia have been suspended until further notice.

Dates

Qualifying group stage

16–21 September 2021

21–26 October 2021

25–30 November 2021

23 February 2022

7–12 April 2022

23–28 June 2022

1–6 September 2022

UEFA play-offs

3–11 October 2022

Finals: Continental allocation/qualified teams

Hosts: 2 (Australia, New Zealand)

AFC: 5 (China, Japan, Philippines*, South Korea, Vietnam*)

CAF: 4

CONCACAF: 4

CONMEBOL: 3

UEFA: 11 (Sweden)

Inter-confederation play-offs: 3

*Debut

Inter-confederation play-offs

A ten-team tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand from 17 to 23 February 2023 to decide the last three finalists.

Continental allocation/Contenders

AFC: 2 (Chinese Taipei, Thailand)

CAF: 2

CONCACAF: 2

CONMEBOL: 2

OFC: 1

UEFA: 1

The teams will be split into three groups: two of three teams and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking. All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions, with the winner of each qualifying for the finals. In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against Australia or New Zealand) and meet the winner of a semi-final between the other two nations.