Youth League winners tasting Champions League and Europa success: Christensen, Mount, Abraham, Munir
Wednesday 25 May 2022
Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen in 2021 became the first players to win both the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions League after Chelsea's senior team beat Manchester City 1-0 to follow their junior side's successes of 2015 and 2016.
Christensen came off the bench in Porto, six years after starting as Chelsea beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 to win the second UEFA Youth League title in Nyon. In 2019 Christensen became the first player to win both the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Europa League as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, giving him a unique clean sweep of what were then UEFA's three men's club football titles, until the UEFA Europa Conference League began.
Mount started the 2021 UEFA Champions League final and set up the winning goal. In 2016 the then 17-year-old was brought on moments after Paris Saint-Germain's 58th-minute equaliser in the UEFA Youth League final, and almost immediately Chelsea took a 2-1 lead that retained the title.
Reece James, a 2018 runner-up against Barcelona, and Manchester City's Rúben Dias, who captained Benfica in the 2017 final against Salzburg, also made history along with Christensen and Mount as they became the first four players to have taken part in both UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions finals. James's 2018 team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Chelsea's matchday squad against City, as were two 2019 runners-up against Porto – Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin.
Tammy Abraham, a 2015 and 2016 winner with Chelsea, was also in their UEFA Champions League squad in 2020/21 but was not in the matchday 23 in Porto. However a year later with new club Roma, Abraham tasted victory in the new UEFA Europa Conference League. Carles Pérez, a 2019 UEFA Youth League victor when at Barcelona, was on the Roma bench in Tirana.
The second player after Christensen to win both junior and senior UEFA club titles was Munir El-Haddadi. He scored twice to help Barcelona win the inaugural UEFA Youth League in 2014, then six years later came on as a substitute in Sevilla's 3-2 UEFA Europa League final defeat of Inter.
Players have won UEFA Youth League and either UEFA Champions League/UEFA Europa League/UEFA Europa Conference League
Andreas Christensen
UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Dontesk
UEL: 2019 for Chelsea, W4-1 vs Arsenal
UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City
Mason Mount
UYL: 2016 for Chelsea, W2-1 vs Paris Saint-Germain
UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City
Munir El-Haddadi
UYL: 2014 for Barcelona, W3-0 vs Benfica
UEL: 2020 for Sevilla, W3-2 vs Inter
Tammy Abraham
UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Donetsk & 2016 for Chelsea, W2-1 vs Paris Saint-Germain
UECL: 2022 for Roma, W1-0 vs Feyenoord
Other players who have featured in final of both UEFA Youth League and either UEFA Champions League/UEFA Europa League/UEFA Europa Conference League
Rúben Dias
UYL: 2017 for Benfica, L1-2 vs Salzburg
UCL: 2021 for Manchester City, L0-1 vs Chelsea
Reece James
UYL: 2018 for Chelsea, L0-3 vs Barcelona
UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City