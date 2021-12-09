2021/22 Europa League top scorers: Galeno goes level with Ekambi

Braga forward Galeno has caught up with Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League scorers' race after notching his sixth goal of the group stage on Matchday 6.

The Brazilian registered from the spot in a 1-1 home draw with Crvena zvezda that ensured Braga finished runners-up in Group F – leaving them facing a play-off for a round of 16 berth. As for Ekambi, he was unable to bolster his tally in a 1-1 draw with Rangers as Group A winners Lyon dropped their first points of the group stage.

UEFA.com keeps track of the competition's top marksmen.



2021/22 Europa League top scorers

6: Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon)

6: Galeno (Braga)

5: Patson Daka (Leicester)

4: Aleksandr Sobolev (Spartak Moskva)

4: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

4: Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille)

4: Eljif Elmas (Napoli)

3: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

3: Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen)

3: Ricardo Horta (Braga)

3: Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

3: Islam Slimani (Lyon)

3: Said Benrahma (West Ham)

3: Robert Andrich (Leverkusen)

3: Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

3: Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiacos)

3: Mbwana Ally Samatta (Antwerp)

3: Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

3: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

3: Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

2021/22 hat-tricks

Patson Daka, four goals (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, 20/10/21)

Watch Daka get quickest Europa League hat-trick

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9