2021/22 Europa League top scorers: Galeno goes level with Ekambi
Thursday 9 December 2021
This season's leading marksmen, 2021/22 hat-tricks and previous top scorers.
Braga forward Galeno has caught up with Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League scorers' race after notching his sixth goal of the group stage on Matchday 6.
The Brazilian registered from the spot in a 1-1 home draw with Crvena zvezda that ensured Braga finished runners-up in Group F – leaving them facing a play-off for a round of 16 berth. As for Ekambi, he was unable to bolster his tally in a 1-1 draw with Rangers as Group A winners Lyon dropped their first points of the group stage.
UEFA.com keeps track of the competition's top marksmen.
2021/22 Europa League top scorers
6: Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon)
6: Galeno (Braga)
5: Patson Daka (Leicester)
4: Aleksandr Sobolev (Spartak Moskva)
4: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
4: Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille)
4: Eljif Elmas (Napoli)
3: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
3: Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen)
3: Ricardo Horta (Braga)
3: Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)
3: Islam Slimani (Lyon)
3: Said Benrahma (West Ham)
3: Robert Andrich (Leverkusen)
3: Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)
3: Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiacos)
3: Mbwana Ally Samatta (Antwerp)
3: Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
3: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
3: Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.
2021/22 hat-tricks
Patson Daka, four goals (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, 20/10/21)
Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9