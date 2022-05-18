2021/22 Europa League top scorer: James Tavernier

Rangers defender James Tavernier has been crowned as top scorer of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League season after his seven goals for the competition runners-up.

The Scottish side's captain and right-back could not add to his tally in the Seville final but had already done enough to finish ahead of Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi and Galeno, who swapped Braga for Porto in January. All seven of Tavernier's goals came in the knockout rounds, with at least one in each round until Rangers lost the decider on penalties.

In terms of assists, Frankfurt's Filip Kostić finished out in front on six after increasing his lead with the decisive pass for Rafael Borré's equaliser against Rangers at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. That put the Serbian on nine goal involvements in total (goals and assists combined) – level with Tavernier.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.



Top scorers in 2021/22 Europa League

Karl Toko Ekambi's group stage goals

7 James Tavernier (Rangers)

6 Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon)

6 Galeno (Braga/Porto)

5 Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt)

5 Patson Daka (Leicester)

4 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

4 Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen)

4 Borja Iglesias (Betis)

4 Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb)

4 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

4 Rafael Borré (Frankfurt)

4 Aleksandr Sobolev (Spartak Moskva)

4 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

4 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

4 Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille)

4 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

4 Eljif Elmas (Napoli)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

All Galeno's group stage goals

Most assists in 2021/22 Europa League

6 Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)

4 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

4 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

4 Iuri Medeiros (Braga)

3 Joe Aribo (Rangers)

3 Pablo Fornals (West Ham)

3 Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester)

3 Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco)

3 Andrea Petagna (Napoli)

3 Mario Götze (PSV Eindhoven)

3 Sergio Canales (Betis)

3 Victor Moses (Spartak Moskva)

3 Nabil Fekir (Betis)

3 Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen)

3 Ryan Kent (Rangers)

3 Angeliño (Leipzig)

Most goals and assists combined in 2021/22 Europa League

9 James Tavernier (Rangers)

9 Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)

8 Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon)

8 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

7 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

7 Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen)

6 Borja Iglesias (Betis)

6 Galeno (Braga/Porto)

6 Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb)

6 Iuri Medeiros (Braga)

6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

6 Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt)

6 Rafael Borré (Frankfurt)



2021/22 hat-tricks

Patson Daka, four goals (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester, 20/10/21)

Watch Daka get quickest Europa League hat-trick

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9