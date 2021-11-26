European Qualifiers for World Cup: state of play

The group stage of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has concluded, and the ten direct qualifiers and 12 play-off contenders have been confirmed.

We look at the state of play and what is still to be resolved.

Qualified as group winners: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

Qualified for play-offs as group runners-up: Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

Qualified for play-offs via UEFA Nations League rankings: Austria, Czech Republic

How qualifying works

Direct qualifying

The ten group winners have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, which runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar.

Play-offs

For the play-offs from 24 to 29 March 2022, the ten group runners-up are joined by the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall rankings that neither qualified directly for the World Cup as European Qualifiers group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as European Qualifiers group runners-up. These 12 teams have been drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and finals. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022



Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine (20:45 CET)

Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)

Path B

Russia vs Poland (18:00 CET)

Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)



Path C

Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET)

Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022



Path A

Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine (20:45 CET)

Path B

Russia / Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic (20:45 CET)

Path C

Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia (20:45 CET)

League A

1 France

2 Spain

3 Italy

4 Belgium

League B

5 Wales

6 Austria

7 Czech Republic

8 Hungary*

League C

9 Slovenia*

10 Montenegro*

11 Albania*

12 Armenia*

League D

13 Gibraltar*

14 Faroe Islands*

Teams in bold entered the play-offs via this route.

Teams in italics finished in the top two of a qualifying group.

*Did not finish in top two of qualifying group or reach play-offs via UEFA Nations League ranking.

This article is for information only and all is subject to final confirmation from FIFA. Full details of how qualifying works can be found in the official regulations. Last updated 26 November.