World Cup draw: Twelve European teams set to discover opponents on Friday

The identity of 12 of the 13 European sides who will line up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is now known ahead of Friday's draw.

Europe's World Cup qualifiers Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

How did the European teams qualify for the World Cup?

Ten teams booked their places after topping their groups in the European Qualifiers, with the final three spots going to the sides that come through the new-look play-offs. The play-offs feature the group runners-up and the two highest-ranking UEFA Nations League group winners who failed to finish in the top two in the European Qualifiers.

Netherlands were among the group winners Getty Images

Qualified as group winners

Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)

Croatia – runners-up 2018

Denmark – quarter-finals 1998

England – winners 1966

France – winners 1998, 2018

Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*

Spain – winners 2010

Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954

Qualified via play-offs

Poland – third 1974, 1982

Portugal – third 1966

The final European place will be decided by the winner of the rescheduled play-off final between Wales and Scotland or Ukraine.

*As Yugoslavia

2022 World Cup The World Cup runs from 21 November to 18 December at eight venues in Qatar. European sides have won the last four World Cups, most recently France in 2018.

How does the 2022 World Cup draw work?

The World Cup draw takes place on Friday in Doha, starting at 19:00 local time (mainland Europe is an hour behind, UK and Portugal two hours).

Teams will be divided into four pots of eight according to FIFA rankings that will be published on Thursday, with hosts Qatar assured of a place in Pot 1. There will be a placeholder in Pot 4 for the winner of the postponed Path A play-offs involving Ukraine, Scotland and Wales.

Teams will then be drawn from each pot and allocated into eight groups (A to H), starting with Pot 1, then Pot 2, Pot 3 and Pot 4.

How the play-offs stand

The finals of Paths B and C concluded on Tuesday evening, while the Path A play-offs involving Ukraine, Scotland and Wales have been postponed.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring for Portugal in their play-off final against North Macedonia NurPhoto via Getty Images

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022

Path B: Poland 2-0 Sweden

Path C: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

Final – postponed, date tbc

Path A: Wales vs Scotland / Ukraine

Semi-final – postponed, date tbc

Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022

Path A: Wales 2-1 Austria

Path B: Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (aet)

Path C: Italy 0-1 North Macedonia, Portugal 3-1 Turkey

This article is for information only and all is subject to final confirmation from FIFA. Full details of how qualifying works can be found in the official regulations.