Women's EURO 2022: Group A guide
Friday 24 June 2022
Meet the teams in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A.
- England and Austria will open the tournament at Old Trafford on 6 July.
- England knocked Norway out of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, in the 2019 quarter-finals and 2015 round of 16.
- Norway are two-time champions and beat Northern Ireland twice in qualifying.
- Austria reached the semi-finals on debut in 2017.
- Northern Ireland are in their first women's final tournament and are in the same 2023 World Cup qualifying group as England and Austria.
Matches
Wednesday 6 July
England v Austria (21:00, Old Trafford)
Thursday 7 July
Norway vs Northern Ireland (21:00, Southampton)
Monday 11 July
Austria vs Northern Ireland (18:00, Southampton)
England v Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)
Friday 15 July
Northern Ireland v England (21:00, Southampton)
Austria vs Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)
ENGLAND (HOSTS)
How they qualified: Hosts
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)
Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals
Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to glory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, took over from Phil Neville as England coach in September.
Head-to-head:
vs Austria W7 D0 L0 F22 A1
vs Northern Ireland W10 D0 L0 F54 A2
vs Norway W5 D3 L13 F17 A41
AUSTRIA
How they qualified: Group G runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F22 A3
Top scorer: Nicole Billa 7
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals
Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals
Key fact: UEFA Women's EURO 2017 was Austria's first major tournament; they lost only on penalties to Denmark in the last four.
Head-to-head:
vs England W0 D0 L7 F1 A22
vs Northern Ireland W1 D1 L0 F5 A3
vs Norway W0 D1 L4 F2 A12
NORWAY
How they qualified: Group C winners – P6 W6 D0 L0 F34 A1
Top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen 10
Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Key fact: Only twice since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997 (as co-hosts) and 2017.
Head-to-head
vs Austria W4 D1 L0 F12 A2
vs England W13 D3 L5 F41 A17
vs Northern Ireland W6 D0 L1 F26 A5
NORTHERN IRELAND
How they qualified: Group C runners-up – P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17, play-off vs Ukraine – W4-1agg
Top scorer: Rachel Furness 4
Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified
Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify
Key fact: Were ranked 32nd out of the 48 contenders before qualifying.
Head-to-head
vs Austria W0 D1 L1 F3 A5
vs England W0 D0 L10 F2 A54
vs Norway W1 D0 L6 F5 A26