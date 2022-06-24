Women's EURO 2022: Group A guide

England and Austria will open the tournament at Old Trafford on 6 July.

England knocked Norway out of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, in the 2019 quarter-finals and 2015 round of 16.

Norway are two-time champions and beat Northern Ireland twice in qualifying.

Austria reached the semi-finals on debut in 2017.

Northern Ireland are in their first women's final tournament and are in the same 2023 World Cup qualifying group as England and Austria.

Matches

Wednesday 6 July

England v Austria ﻿(21:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July

Norway vs Northern Ireland﻿ (21:00, Southampton)

Monday 11 July

Austria vs Northern Ireland﻿ (18:00, Southampton)

England v Norway﻿ (21:00, Brighton & Hove)



Friday 15 July

Northern Ireland v England﻿ (21:00, Southampton)

Austria vs Norway﻿ (21:00, Brighton & Hove)

Ticket information

Wiegman on England's EURO draw

How they qualified: Hosts

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to glory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, took over from Phil Neville as England coach in September.

Head-to-head:

vs Austria W7 D0 L0 F22 A1

vs Northern Ireland W10 D0 L0 F54 A2

vs ﻿Norway W5 D3 L13 F17 A41



Fuhrmann 'honour' at Austria's opening game date

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F22 A3

Top scorer: Nicole Billa 7

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: UEFA Women's EURO 2017 was Austria's first major tournament; they lost only on penalties to Denmark in the last four.

Head-to-head:

vs England W0 D0 L7 F1 A22

vs Northern Ireland W1 D1 L0 F5 A3

vs ﻿Norway W0 D1 L4 F2 A12

2013 Norway vs Denmark: The full semi-final shoot-out

How they qualified: Group C winners – P6 W6 D0 L0 F34 A1

Top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Only twice since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997 (as co-hosts) and 2017.

Head-to-head

vs Austria W4 D1 L0 F12 A2

vs England W13 D3 L5 F41 A17

vs ﻿Northern Ireland W6 D0 L1 F26 A5

Shiels on Northern Ireland's England test

How they qualified: Group C runners-up – P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17, play-off vs Ukraine – W4-1agg

Top scorer: Rachel Furness 4

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were ranked 32nd out of the 48 contenders before qualifying.

Head-to-head

vs Austria W0 D1 L1 F3 A5

vs England W0 D0 L10 F2 A54

vs ﻿Norway W1 D0 L6 F5 A26