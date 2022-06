Women's EURO 2022: Group A guide

England and Austria will open the tournament at Old Trafford on 6 July.

England knocked Norway out of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, in the 2019 quarter-finals and 2015 round of 16.

Norway are two-time champions and beat Northern Ireland twice in qualifying.

Austria reached the semi-finals on debut in 2017.

Northern Ireland are in their first women's final tournament and are in the same 2023 World Cup qualifying group as England and Austria.

Matches

Wednesday 6 July

England v Austria (21:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July

Norway vs Northern Ireland (21:00, Southampton)

Monday 11 July

Austria vs Northern Ireland (18:00, Southampton)

England v Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)



Friday 15 July

Northern Ireland v England (21:00, Southampton)

Austria vs Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)

Ticket information

Wiegman on England's EURO draw

How they qualified: Hosts

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to glory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, took over from Phil Neville as England coach in September.

Head-to-head:

vs Austria W7 D0 L0 F22 A1

vs Northern Ireland W10 D0 L0 F54 A2

vs Norway W5 D3 L13 F17 A41



Fuhrmann 'honour' at Austria's opening game date

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F22 A3

Top scorer: Nicole Billa 7

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: UEFA Women's EURO 2017 was Austria's first major tournament; they lost only on penalties to Denmark in the last four.

Head-to-head:

vs England W0 D0 L7 F1 A22

vs Northern Ireland W1 D1 L0 F5 A3

vs Norway W0 D1 L4 F2 A12

2013 Norway vs Denmark: The full semi-final shoot-out

How they qualified: Group C winners – P6 W6 D0 L0 F34 A1

Top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Only twice since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997 (as co-hosts) and 2017.

Head-to-head

vs Austria W4 D1 L0 F12 A2

vs England W13 D3 L5 F41 A17

vs Northern Ireland W6 D0 L1 F26 A5

Shiels on Northern Ireland's England test

How they qualified: Group C runners-up – P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17, play-off vs Ukraine – W4-1agg

Top scorer: Rachel Furness 4

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were ranked 32nd out of the 48 contenders before qualifying.

Head-to-head

vs Austria W0 D1 L1 F3 A5

vs England W0 D0 L10 F2 A54

vs Norway W1 D0 L6 F5 A26