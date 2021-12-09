UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who has qualified for the Champions League last 16?

Thursday 9 December 2021

The line-up for the Champions League knockout stage is now complete.

Villarreal were the 16th and final team to seal their place
Through to round of 16 as group winners
Ajax, Bayern, Juventus, Liverpool, LOSC Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Through to round of 16 as group runners-up
Atlético, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Will enter UEFA Europa League knockout play-offs
Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit

Final standings
