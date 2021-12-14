The UEFA Youth League play-off draw is streamed live at 12:00 CET on Tuesday from Nyon.

Through to play-offs Domestic champions path winners: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Deportivo La Coruña (ESP), Empoli (ITA), Genk (BEL), Hajduk Split (CRO), Midtjylland (DEN), Rangers (SCO), Žilina (SVK) UEFA Champions League path group stage runners-up: Atlético (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Club Brugge (BEL), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Inter (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Villarreal (ESP)

How the draw works

The winners of the eight domestic champions path second-round ties are paired with runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage.

The eight teams from the domestic champions path are at home in the one-off ties on 8/9 February.

Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn together.

The eight play-off winners will join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16.

Key facts

• Midtjylland are in this round for the fifth time in the six seasons since the current format was introduced, all via the domestic champions path. All four of their previous ties went to penalties, winning three times.

• Atlético are also in this round for the fifth time, having never failed to get past the group stage in any of this competition's eight editions. They have won three play-offs, losing only to Midtjylland on penalties in 2014/15 after a 4-4 draw.

• AZ, Deportivo, Empoli and Hajduk are through on debut while Genk, Villarreal and Žilina have made it to the play-offs for the first time. Rangers and Žilina hope to be the first teams from their nations to reach the round of 16.

• Club Brugge are also aiming to get to the round of 16 for the first time.

• Two-time champions Chelsea reached the 2019 final from the play-offs (having entered in the domestic champions path).

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon