UEFA Youth League play-offs: Atlético, AZ, Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv, Genk, Midtjylland, Sevilla, Žilina through to last 16
Wednesday 9 February 2022
Atlético, AZ Alkmaar, Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv, Genk, Midtjylland, Sevilla and Žilina have won their play-off ties to secure places in the UEFA Youth League round of 16.
Dynamo Kyiv completed the UEFA Youth League round of 16 line-up with a penalty shoot-out triumph over Deportivo La Coruña following a lively encounter in Spain. After a goalless 90 minutes in Croatia, Atlético also won from the spot, seeing off Hadjuk Split. In Wednesday's earlier play-off matches, Midtjylland rallied from 2-0 down to beat Club Brugge 3-2 in Denmark, whilst Genk recorded an impressive 5-1 victory over Chelsea to go through.
On Tuesday, Dutch side AZ Alkmaar edged a thriller to get the play-offs under way, winning 4-3 on penalties after coming back from 3-1 down against Villarreal with 14 minutes to go. Sevilla took a more direct route with a 1-0 win against Rangers, though they were forced to close the game out with only ten men, and Žilina then beat Inter 2-1 to become the first team from Slovakia to reach the round of 16. Dortmund booked their progress courtesy of a 5-3 defeat of Empoli.
Through to round of 16
Group winners: Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Salzburg, Sporting CP
Play-off winners: Atlético, AZ Alkmaar, Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv, Genk, Midtjylland, Sevilla, Žilina
The UEFA Youth League play-offs continue into the evening, with the winners joining the teams that finished top of the UEFA Champions League path groups in the round of 16.
In the play-offs, the winners of the eight domestic champions path second-round ties are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage.
Matches
Tuesday 8 February
AZ Alkmaar 3-3 Villarreal (AZ won 4-3 on pens)
Rangers 0-1 Sevilla
Žilina 3-1 Inter
Empoli 3-5 Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday 9 February
Midtjylland 3-2 Club Brugge
Genk 5-1 Chelsea
Hajduk Split 0-0 Atlético (Atlético won 3-2 on pens)
Deportivo La Coruña 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv (Dynamo Kyiv won 3-2 on pens)
Key facts
• Atlético are also in this round for the fifth time, having never failed to get past the group stage in any of this competition's eight editions. They have won three play-offs, losing only to Midtjylland on penalties in 2014/15 after a 4-4 draw.
• AZ, Deportivo and Hajduk are on debut while Genk, Villarreal and Žilina made it to the play-offs for the first time.
• Two-time champions Chelsea reached the 2019 final from the play-offs (having entered in the domestic champions path).
Knockout dates
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon