UEFA Youth League play-offs: Atlético, AZ, Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv, Genk, Midtjylland, Sevilla, Žilina through to last 16

Dynamo Kyiv﻿ completed the UEFA Youth League round of 16 line-up with a penalty shoot-out triumph over Deportivo La Coruña following a lively encounter in Spain. After a goalless 90 minutes in Croatia, Atlético also won from the spot, seeing off Hadjuk Split. In Wednesday's earlier play-off matches, Midtjylland rallied from 2-0 down to beat Club Brugge 3-2 in Denmark, whilst Genk recorded an impressive 5-1 victory over Chelsea to go through.

Youth League highlights: Genk 5-1 Chelsea

On Tuesday, Dutch side AZ Alkmaar edged a thriller to get the play-offs under way, winning 4-3 on penalties after coming back from 3-1 down against Villarreal with 14 minutes to go. Sevilla took a more direct route with a 1-0 win against Rangers, though they were forced to close the game out with only ten men, and Žilina then beat Inter 2-1 to become the first team from Slovakia to reach the round of 16. Dortmund booked their progress courtesy of a 5-3 defeat of Empoli.

Through to round of 16 Group winners: Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Salzburg, Sporting CP Play-off winners: Atlético, AZ Alkmaar, Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv, Genk, Midtjylland, Sevilla, Žilina The knockout draw takes place at 12:00 CET on 14 February

Youth League highlights: Hajduk Split 0-0 Atlético (2-3 pens)

The UEFA Youth League play-offs continue into the evening, with the winners joining the teams that finished top of the UEFA Champions League path groups in the round of 16.

In the play-offs, the winners of the eight domestic champions path second-round ties are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage.

Tuesday 8 February

AZ Alkmaar 3-3 Villarreal (AZ won 4-3 on pens)

Rangers 0-1 Sevilla

Žilina 3-1 Inter

Empoli 3-5 Borussia Dortmund



Youth League highlights: Empoli 3-5 Dortmund

Wednesday 9 February

Midtjylland 3-2 Club Brugge

Genk 5-1 Chelsea

Hajduk Split 0-0 Atlético (Atlético won 3-2 on pens)

Deportivo La Coruña 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv (Dynamo Kyiv won 3-2 on pens)

Key facts

• Atlético are also in this round for the fifth time, having never failed to get past the group stage in any of this competition's eight editions. They have won three play-offs, losing only to Midtjylland on penalties in 2014/15 after a 4-4 draw.

Group highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge

• AZ, Deportivo and Hajduk are on debut while Genk, Villarreal and Žilina made it to the play-offs for the first time.

• Two-time champions Chelsea reached the 2019 final from the play-offs (having entered in the domestic champions path).

Knockout dates

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon