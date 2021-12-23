Olha Ovdiychuk lob wins Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage

Olha Ovdiychuk's first-time long-range lob for WFC Kharkiv at Breidablik has been named UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage after topping the poll, presented by Heineken

The goal helped seal a 2-0 win for Kharkiv and finished ahead of the runner-up, Lieke Martens's outrageous Matchday 6 effort in Barcelona's victory against HB Køge. Another strike for the holders, by Fridolina Rolfö in the 4-0 triumph at Arsenal, came third.

Ovdiychuk's goal received more than half of the total vote, having also previously recevied the highest tally of the round in any of the six individual matchday polls, which produced the overall nominees. Fans were able to vote for Goal of the Group Stage from 10:00 CET on Monday 20 December until 15:00 CET on Thursday 23 December.

UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Olha Ovdiychuk, Breidablik 0-2 WFC Kharkiv (Matchday 4)

2. Lieke Martens, Barcelona 5-0 HB Køge (Matchday 6)

3. Fridolina Rolfö, Arsenal 0-4 Barcelona (Matchday 5)

4. Steph Catley, HB Køge 1-5 Arsenal (Matchday 3)

5. Sam Kerr, Chelsea 3-3 Wolfsburg (Matchday 1)

6. Caroline Møller, Real Madrid 5-0 Breidablik (Matchday 2)