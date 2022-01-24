Champions League group stage recap: Paris and Messi coming to the boil

Lionel Messi has already made his presence felt, but Paris were forced to settle for second in their group. Be warned, though; there's plenty more to come from this team.

Campaign so far

Paris vs Man. City: All angles of Messi's stunner

Group A runners-up: W3 D2 L1 F13 A8

Top scorer: Lionel Messi (5)

15/09: Club Brugge 1-1 Paris (Vanaken 27; Herrera 15)

28/09: Paris 2-0 Man City (Gueye 8, Messi 74)

19/10: Paris 3-2 Leipzig (Mbappé 9, Messi 67 74pen; André Silva 28, Mukiele 57)

03/11: Leipzig 2-2 Paris (Nkunku 8, Szoboszlai 90+2pen; Wijnaldum 21 39)

24/11: Man City 2-1 Paris (Sterling 63, Jesus 76; Mbappé 50)

07/12: Paris 4-1 Club Brugge (Mbappé 2 7, Messi 38 76pen; Rits 68)

Campaign in ten words: Star-studded team with huge potential still seeking right balance.

UEFA.com reporter's view Despite coming second in their group to Manchester City, Paris remain among the chief contenders for the trophy. The 2019/20 runners-up have everything required to go one better this term – not least attacking talent in Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi – but they must improve their consistency in Europe, and Mauricio Pochettino needs to find the best way to support his 'MNM' spearhead.

What we’ve learned

That individual attacking talent – however illustrious – isn't necessarily enough on its own to outwit well-drilled, top-tier teams like City. That said, Lionel Messi has laid down a marker with five goals in as many appearances and is sure to have bedded himself in further still by the time the knockouts start. With an in-form Messi, anything is possible.

Mbappé becomes youngest to 30 goals

Kylian Mbappé – 44 points

Lionel Messi – 33 Points

Marquinhos – 24 points

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Wednesday 2 February at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

Key stats

• Messi has now scored two or more goals in a UEFA Champions League game on 35 occasions.

• During the group stage, Messi moved up to third on the list of all-time UEFA Champions League appearance-makers.

• Mbappé's opening goal on Matchday 6 was Paris's 250th in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final.