UEFA Futsal EURO highlights: Kazakhstan go clear as Italy and Slovenia draw

Kazakhstan moved two points clear at the top of UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 Group B as they twice came from behind to beat Finland 6-2, while Italy and Slovenia drew 2-2 at Groningen's MartiniPlaza.

Group B concludes on Friday when Kazakhstan meet Italy in Groningen and Slovenia face Finland at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. In Tuesday's action, the second set of Group C games are played in the Dutch capital.

With Lorenzo Pietrangelo in goal after Stefano Mammarella was ruled out, Italy led within 40 seconds, Douglas Nicolodi running from deep on the right and outpacing Nejc Hozjan, before smashing the ball past Nejc Berzelak. The two-time champions were dominating, but in the tenth minute captain Alex Merlim deflected Teo Turk's kick-in into his own net.

Highlights: Italy 2-2 Slovenia

With Kristjan Čujec coming out of international retirement to cover for Gašpar Vrhovec's injury, Slovenia took command, and both Pietrangelo and the woodwork played their part in keeping Italy level until the 29th minute, when Hozjan robbed Merlim and rounded the keeper to make it 2-1. Merlim brought Italy level, though, driving in a free-kick via a deflection off Denis Totošković and the Azzurri pushed desperately for a winner. However, with their goal unguarded, they nearly lost the match in the last seconds as Berzelak's clearance spun away off the post, Slovenia's players collapsing to their knees in frustration, though they still are second ahead of Italy on goals scored.

Massimiliano Bellarte, Italy coach: "We may have deserved to win, but it's not about deserving. I think sometimes we lacked a bit of concentration, and that prevented us from winning today. I like everything about my team so far. They are doing great. We have a tough game coming up against Kazakhstan, like every game in this tournament. But we're going to play and I hope we can qualify."

Tomislav Horvat, Slovenia coach: "I am happy because my team were very good today. This is not good for my heart, but I want to congratulate my players for the game and the tournament they are having. We know that we are strong. We have done our job."

Key stat: Slovenia have registered nine points in their 15 Futsal EURO finals group games; seven of them have been against Italy (in four matches).

Debutants Finland were certainly proving a match for two-time semi-finalists Kazakhstan even before they took a 13th-minute lead, as Douglas Junior's attempted clearance hit Henri Alamikkotervo and Miika Hosio got to the loose ball before goalkeeper Higuita and touched in. Kazakhstan, who equalised three times in the 4-4 draw against Slovenia, responded again, their pressure telling as Birzhan Orazov turned the ball in at close range from Dauren Tursagulov's centre.

Highlights: Finland 2-6 Kazakhstan

Having held Italy 3-3 on debut, Finland began the second half well and were ahead again when Jani ﻿Korpela's shot proved too hot for Higuita to handle. However, within a minute Higuita responded in a way only he could, smashing in a thunderbolt effort from halfway. Soon Kazakhstan edged in front, Douglas Junior's ball from the right backheeled by Orazov into Arnold Knaub's path to hit in first-time. Orazov then got his second of the match, and third of the finals, with a shot inside the post. Knaub made it five following Edson's pass and Azat Valiullin struck at the death. Finland are a point adrift of Slovenia and Italy.

Higuita, Kazakhstan goalkeeper: "This win gives us tranquility and also time for us to work well in improving even more the quality of our futsal. It always feels great to score a goal but I prefer not to concede because that’s my job. Nevertheless it’s always special to score a goal at a Futsal EURO and I’m happy because it helped my team to get the result we needed."

Mićo Martić, Finland coach: "Before the EURO our objective and my dream was to get to the last game and still be alive. And we were still alive today and it is no shame to lose 6-2 to one of the powerhouses of the sport."

Key stat: Higuita scored his third goal in 11 Futsal EURO finals appearances.

