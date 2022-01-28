UEFA Futsal EURO daily preview: Groups C and D deciders

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 group stage concludes on Saturday with five teams competing for the final two quarter-final slots from Groups C and D

We preview the games at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome and Groningen's MartiniPlaza. The quarter-finals begin on Monday, with the ties involving the teams playing on Saturday on Tuesday, when confirmed Group C winners Russia face the Group D runners-up and the Group D winners play the Group C runners-up in Amsterdam.

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts RUS Russia Playing now 2 2 0 0 11 1 10 6 CRO Croatia Playing now 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 POL Poland Playing now 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 SVK Slovakia Playing now 2 0 1 1 3 9 -6 1

Russia have already clinched first place by beating Slovakia 7-1 and Croatia 4-0, Artem Antoshkin scoring five of those goals among a raft of fine individual displays. Russia's sole title came in 1999 but they look the team to beat after the first two games. The injury suffered by the experienced Robinho against Croatia is a concern, though.

The task for Poland is to defeat Russia and hope Slovakia also beat Croatia, when second place would be decided by overall goal difference. Poland lost 3-1 to Croatia before a 2-2 draw with Slovakia; their task now is to covert chances into goals after having a joint-highest 111 attempts in the opening two games, level with Spain. They showed their ability against Russia four years ago, drawing 1-1 in Poland's first finals game since 2001 with a Michał Kubik goal in the dying seconds.

Sergei Skorovich, Russia coach: "Of course, we have studied Poland, we understand what we have to deal with. In addition, we played enough head-to-head games and are well acquainted with each other. It will definitely be a difficult game for both opponents. There have been no simple games at the European Championship for a long time, and the current tournament clearly emphasises this. We are not deluded by two victories at the start, we are well aware that this is only the beginning."

Michał Kubik, Poland captain: "We want to prove in the last match that we can win. It will be very difficult for sure, but victory is our goal in every game. As long as we are in the game, we will certainly not give up."

Key stat: Poland will need to register their first-ever finals win at the eighth attempt over three tournaments.

Highlights: Poland 2-2 Slovakia

Croatia are two points ahead of both Slovakia and Poland thanks to their opening win, meaning a draw would take them through, but they have now gone three consecutive halves without a goal. They will also be missinng Vedran Matošević after his early red card against Russia.

Slovakia were given a tough debut game by Russia but were within sight of defeating Poland with key man Tomáš Drahovský showing the goalscoring ability which has lit up the Spanish Liga over the last couple of seasons. Victory in this game would take them through, unless Poland beat Russia and pip Slovakia on goal difference.

Davor Kanjuh, Croatia player: "We know that they are an extremely tricky team, very similar to Poland, but with the difference that they have a better individual in Drahovský, who is at the top level of European futsal. However, I don't think we need to think so much about Slovakia, but turn to our own game. If we give as much as we know and can, our victory should not be in question."

Marián Berky, Slovakia coach: "This will be a very tough game. We want to get to the next round but Croatia are a very strong team. Everyone is fit, everyone is excited and happy, and I hope they will be happy after the game. Croatia’s squad have been together for a long time, very well prepared.”

Key stat: Croatia have won all six of their competitive meetings with Slovakia including 3-2 home victories in 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 qualifying.

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GEO Georgia Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 ESP Spain Playing now 2 1 1 0 7 3 4 4 AZE Azerbaijan Playing now 2 0 1 1 4 5 -1 1 BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina Playing now 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Georgia

There was always a chance that one of these teams would be through with a game to spare, but most would have expected it to be seven-time champions Spain rather than a Georgia side who are making their first finals appearance. But the newcomers have played some thrilling futsal in coming from behind to defeat Azerbaijan 3-2 and fellow first-timers Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1, becoming the first debutants to win their opening two games since 2010, and another point would seal top spot at Spain's expense.

Spain defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 to start but had to equalise twice just to draw 2-2 with Azerbaijan. With Solano called up to replaced injured Esteban, and hoping for the return of Adolfo, Spain would top the group with a win, finish second (and play Russia) if they draw, but a loss would mean they could be overtaken on goal difference by Azerbaijan if they pick up three points.

Petry Branco, Georgia player: "We came here to win our group. We know how important it is to top the group and we will play to win against Spain."

Raúl Gómez, Spain player: "In attack we have a lot of resources, but we are lacking the intensity that characterises us in defence. We know that against Georgia it's going to be a very physical game, and we can't be caught by surprise."

Key stat: Spain have not lost a Futsal EURO game over 40 minutes since a 3-1 loss to Italy in their last ﻿group match in 2005, when they were already through.

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan could have been in a much better position having been 2-0 up on Georgia and led Spain twice, and they pushed hard at the end of the latter game to go ahead again. Now, with Fineo suspended, they must rely on Georgia upsetting Spain for any chance of a win against Bosnia and Herzegovina being enough to reach a third straight quarter-final.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have only pride to play for following their two defeats but, having shown promise against Spain and come so close versus Georgia, a first final tournament point is their aim and in their grasp.

Alesio, Azerbaijan coach: "We still have a chance to get out of the group. We will prepare well against Bosnia and Herzegovina and try to achieve the desired result."

Darko Arnautović, Bosnia and Herzegovina player: "We have to make a big effort to win the last match. It would be historic for us. We would even be happy with a draw, to get a point, but we we will do everything to bring joy to our fans, our nation. We have had many messages and we must be thankful to our fans and make them happy with our play."



Key stat: Both competitive games between these nations have been close, Azerbaijan winning a 2018 qualifier 5-4 with a Thiago Bolinha hat-trick and 3-2 in the 2014 main round.

