Women's Futsal EURO finals ties start on Friday

Monday 27 June 2022

Spain play Ukraine and Portugal face Hungary in the semi-finals on Friday in Gondomar with the final two days later.

Holders Spain are to meet Ukraine and hosts Portugal to take on Hungary, who replace Russia, in the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 semi-finals on 1 July, with the final and third-place play-off two days later.

Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar will again host the finals: Spain beat hosts Portugal there in the inaugural tournament of 2019.

Match schedule

Friday 1 July:
Semi-finals
Ukraine vs Spain: 18:00 CET
Portugal vs Hungary*: 22:30 CET

Sunday 3 July:
Third place play-off: 15:30 CET
Final: 19:00 CET

Local time in Portugal is one hour behind CET

*Hungary replace Russia

UKRAINE VS SPAIN

Ukraine

Main round Group 3 winners (Lviv, Ukraine): W5-4 vs Czech Republic, W7-0 vs Belgium, W4-1 vs Finland

2019 final tournament: Fourth place

Spain (holders)

Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden

2019 final tournament: Winners

PORTUGAL VS HUNGARY

Portugal (hosts)

Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia

2019 final tournament: Runners-up

Hungary

Main round Group 1 runners-up* (Minsk, Belarus): W5-4 vs Belarus, L0-3 vs Russia, W3-1 vs Netherlands

*Hungary replace Russia

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Finals postponed from March

