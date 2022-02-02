Women's EURO team guide: Germany

Group A fixtures

Friday 8 July

Germany ﻿vs Denmark (21:00 CET, Brentford)

Tuesday 12 July

Germany vs Spain﻿ (21:00 CET, Brentford)



Saturday 16 July

Finland vs Germany﻿ (21:00 CET, Milton Keynes)

Classic Germany Women's EURO goals

How they qualified: Group I winners (P8 W8 D0 L0 F46 A1)

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key player: Melanie Leupolz

Competition is very high in every position in this Germany side, so coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has the luxury of being able to say that no player is irreplaceable. That said, Chelsea midfielder Leupolz has been influential for several years, brings experience and drawing regular praise for making superb decisions under pressure.

One to watch: Lea Schüller

Voted the national team's 2021 Player of the Year 2021 by fans, the Bayern München striker has scored at an impressive rate for Germany (not too far off an average of a goal a game) and her extraordinary pace and dribbling skills have seen her picked out as 'the female Marco Reus'.

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

A four-time Women's EURO winner as a player, Voss-Tecklenburg made her Germany debut at 16, so knows what young players need to do to step up at senior level. Hired to rebuild of the Nationalmannschaft in 2018, Voss-Tecklenburg had been in charge of Switzerland for six years, leading them to their first World Cup finals. She has said that a semi-final appearance should be Germany's minimum goal for UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Tactics

Voss-Tecklenburg looking forward to 'great challenge'

Under Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany have often deployed a 4-3-3 formation, with a flexible front line and full-backs pushing up in support. It is a thrilling, fast-paced style which demands skilled technicians in midfield. Germany have immense strength in that department: there are at least six candidates to be first-choice in midfield at the finals, and the standard of players in the squad means they can adjust their personnel to rise to any challenge.

Pedigree

Winning six consecutive titles from 1995 to 2013, Germany dominated European women's football for 20 years, but with the standard of competition rising, the Nationalmannschaft struggled to fill gaps left by key players retiring. Quarter-final exits at the 2017 Women's EURO and 2019 World Cup were a shock to a team accustomed to success. Lessons were learned, though, and Germany hope a good mix of youth and experience will restore them to the throne.