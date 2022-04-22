Women's Champions League top scorers: Putellas, Wassmuth, Huitema

Alexia Putellas has taken over at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League scoring charts after pouncing twice for Barcelona in their semi-final opener against Wolfsburg.

Putellas began the game trailing Wolfsburg forward Tabea Wassmuth but overtook her rival with goals in either half as Barcelona made huge strides towards the final with a 5-1 victory.

Wassmuth remains on nine with Paris Saint-Germain's Jordyn Huitema next on six. Behind her is a group of four players with five strikes apiece, including Jennifer Hermoso – another Barça player to find the net against Wolfsburg.

In terms of assists, meanwhile, Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfö is now level with Selma Bacha of Lyon on six – two clear of Kenti Robles, whose Real Madrid side were eliminated in the last eight.

2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

Top Scorer: All of Wassmuth's Wolfsburg goals

10 ﻿Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

9 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)﻿

6 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 Catarina Macario (Lyon)

5 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

5 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

5 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

4 Jill Roord (Wolfsburg)

4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

4 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Lea Schüller (Bayern München)

4 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (whole season)

10 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

9 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

9 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

8 Fenna Kalma (Twente)

7 Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

6 Agla María Albertsdóttir (Breidablik)

6 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

6 Catarina Macario (Lyon)

6 Olha Ovdiychuk (WFC Kharkiv)

6 Andrea Stašková (Juventus)

5 Tijana Filipović (ŽFK Spartak)

5 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

5 Jill Roord (Wolfsburg)



Most assists in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

6 Selma Bacha (Lyon)

6 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

4 Kenti Robles (Real Madrid)

3 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Klara Bühl (Bayern)

3 Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

3 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

3 Turid Knaak (Wolfsburg)

3 Ashley Lawrence (Paris)

3 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

3 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

3 Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

3 Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

12 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

10 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

8 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

8 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

7 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

7 Catarina Macario (Lyon)

6 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

6 Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

5 Selma Bacha (Lyon)

5 Sandy Baltimore (Paris)

5 Klara Bühl (Bayern)

5 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

5 Melvine Malard (Lyon)

5 Lea Schüller (Bayern)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Women's Champions League 2021 top scorers

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern München) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern München) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12